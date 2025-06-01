3-Ingredient Protein Coffee Is The Morning Treat You Need To Try

Life is busy, and making sure you're getting all the nutrients your body needs can be challenging. However, coffee has powers we're only beginning to understand, and one of them is that it pairs deliciously with protein. The average sedentary adult needs about 0.36 grams of protein per pound of body weight, and an active person needs even more. Tackle some of that protein requirement early in the day by mixing protein, coffee, and your preferred milk to create a delicious cafe-worthy beverage.

You can use either protein powder or a ready-to-drink protein beverage, keeping in mind that the former will need some extra mixing. One benefit of using powder is that there may be more options available, like a wide variety of flavors, plant-based choices, and various protein sources (like whey, casein, or egg white). You can also use a collagen protein powder to get more collagen in your diet, too. The benefit of a premade protein shake is that you might be able to just use it in place of the milk.

Use your favorite coffee — whether it comes from a Keurig, French press, or trusty old Mr. Coffee — and mix in milk or creamer plus the protein additive. For cold coffee, give everything a vigorous shake in a container with a lid to distribute the powder. For hot coffee, shake up just the milk and protein powder before pouring it into your mug. This delicious morning treat is a great way to kickstart your day and hit your macros goal without putting too much stress on the subject. It also takes the guesswork out of whether you should start your morning with coffee or tea — coffee always wins.