Review: Doritos Arrives Late To The Protein Party, But We're Not Mad

If you live on planet earth in 2026, you're probably overly aware that protein remains a big word fresh on everyone's lips. Companies love to follow trends and therefore follow the money, and they're all trying to take advantage of it. The word "protein" is being emblazoned on countless menus and packaging, and in March alone, that will include snack products by beloved chip makers Utz and Doritos. The latter brand is bringing two familiar flavors to the protein table — the ubiquitous Nacho Cheese and newish Sweet & Tangy BBQ — both packed with 10 grams per serving.

In a statement, Hernán Tantardini, chief marketing officer, PepsiCo Foods U.S. noted, "This innovation underscores PepsiCo Foods' commitment to evolving its portfolio to meet shifting consumer preferences toward foods with functional ingredients." He added, "70% of consumers want their salty snacks to have protein — and now we are making it more accessible and seamlessly integrated into everyday snacking occasions without compromising the distinctive Doritos experience."

Doritos is now in the protein game and it's time to play. So, what are the pros and cons of these protein chips? And plain and simply — do they taste like the Doritos we already know and love? The Takeout picked up a bag to find out where the truth lies. Now all can be revealed in this cheesy and crunchy chew & review.