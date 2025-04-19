The Easiest High-Protein Breakfast That You Can Meal Prep
You're probably familiar with the saying, "breakfast is the most important meal of the day." But regardless if you're an early morning eater or not, the "important" part may lay more within what you eat for your first meal of the day, not necessarily what time. Some studies show that eating a high-protein breakfast (or first meal of the day) may be more beneficial for one's health in promoting better cognitive functioning and muscle health, as well as improving satiety. And the perfect protein-packed breakfast to bite into is a warm, cheesy breakfast burrito.
Not only are breakfast burritos packed with protein (how much will depend on your choice of fillings), but their handheld nature allows them to be eaten on the go. They're perfect to make ahead for meal prep, since they freeze and reheat well. Plus the ingredients are simple, and preparation only takes around 45 minutes, including cleanup.
To make them, start by whisking together eggs, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Heat oil or cooking spray in a sauté pan over medium-low, and sweat your vegetables – try onions, bell peppers, and spinach (onions first, spinach last). Pour in the eggs, stirring occasionally until scrambled. Sprinkle in some cheese and fold it in, then pile about a ½ cup of filling onto a warmed tortilla and fold it tightly into a burrito. Repeat for five other burritos. Wrap each burrito in parchment paper, then tin foil, and freeze. To reheat them, let them thaw in the refrigerator overnight, then microwave them for a minute or two, or heat them through in a skillet on the stove. You can also reheat them from frozen in the microwave (on defrost setting), or wrapped in foil in the oven.
Customize your breakfast burritos with extra ingredients
You can get creative with the fillings for breakfast burritos — one of the best types of food to meal prep for breakfast — by using different veggies and cheeses. But to really kick-up the protein, add beans and/or meat such as black beans, pinto beans, bacon, chorizo, or sausage. Or heck, why not add more eggs and cheese instead if that suits you! With any additional ingredients, just adjust the amount of filling added to the tortilla so it fits well when wrapped.
To cut out the eggs, replace them with a carton of Just Egg or another plant-based option, or use a block of drained extra-firm tofu with a little turmeric added for color plus some nutritional yeast flakes for a cheesy flavor and extra protein. If you're using non-dairy cheeses, which tend to have less protein, you may want to consider adding another plant-based protein source, like beans or tempeh bacon. To cut the carbs, omit the tortilla and opt for breakfast bowls instead by dividing the filling into microwave-safe containers. Adding another protein source with this option will help compensate for the few grams of protein lost from the tortilla.
Depending on your exact fillings, an egg-based burrito with veggies and cheese wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla totals roughly around 19 grams of protein. A tofu-based burrito with veggies and 2 ounces of black beans, wrapped in whole wheat tortilla, has around 24 grams of protein. A breakfast bowl with veggies, cheese and ¼ cup of cooked sausage has approximately 23 grams of protein.