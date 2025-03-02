Why Does Nutritional Yeast Taste Like Cheese?

Nutritional yeast has become increasingly popular, especially in plant based meals as a cheese substitute, since some cheeses aren't actually vegetarian safe. This type of yeast, which has been nicknamed nooch, has a nutty, cheesy flavor with a bright yellow color. From adding it to popcorn to eggs, there's plenty of reasons to buy nutritional yeast, including the fact that it's packed with nutrients. But why does nooch taste so similar to actual cheese?

The answer lies its glutamic acid content, which is an amino acid also found in cheeses like parmesan or aged cheddar. This acid is released after the yeast has been grown in a sugary environment, and then heated and dried to 'deactivate' it. This is what triggers certain acids to surface, like glutamic acid. This is naturally found in foods like cheese, soy sauce, and mushrooms, and is the main contributor to their umami flavor. In fact, MSG (which is finally no longer the bad guy) is made from glutamic acid. The nutty flavor in nooch also comes from the drying process and is reminiscent of certain cheeses like parmesan or gruyere.