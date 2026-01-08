Dunkin' Winter Drink Menu Review: Fruity Refreshers And Protein Milk Shine

Dunkin' typically introduces lineups of new beverages to its menu on a seasonal basis. In The Takeout's review of the Dunkin' 2025 summer menu, a selection of three breakfast foods and four drinks earned mostly positive marks. Just after the start of the new year, on January 7, Dunkin' debuted a selection of drinks on its winter 2026 menu largely revolving around Protein Milk, a brand-new addition to Dunkin' stores. Simply put, Gen Z loves protein — cottage cheese had a glow-up in 2023, for example, largely on the strength of its high protein content. While that may have been years prior, protein drinks are still very much on-trend as of winter 2026. In one medium Dunkin' drink with Protein Milk, you'll find 15 grams of protein.

I picked eight winter 2026 drink menu additions from my nearest Dunkin' in the suburbs of Las Vegas and tried all of them in succession. For clarity's sake, Dunkin' has debuted some additional drinks, like a simple Protein Milk latte, but these eight constitute the winter menu's featured specialties. The following are individual reviews of each drink based on my personal thoughts, before a final assessment of the winter drinks menu overall.