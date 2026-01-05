Yes, Matcha Drinks Are On The McDonald's Menu – But Only In This Lucky Country

Matcha, or powdered green tea, has been a staple in Japan for around 800 years, but over the past decade, the West has become pretty obsessed with it, too. In the U.S., classic matcha lattes are permanent menu items at coffee shop chains like Starbucks, Dunkin', and Peet's, and they're also pretty easy to find in independent cafes. Over in Europe, matcha lattes are just as common, with most coffee chains (including European Starbucks) offering classic and limited-edition matcha drinks.

One popular and inexpensive coffee purveyor, however, is woefully lacking in matcha, and that's McDonald's. Even in Japan, its matcha drinks are limited-edition only, and you won't find a creamy matcha latte on the permanent menu. In fact, there's currently only one lucky country in the entire world that has year-round access to McDonald's matcha drinks, and that's Australia.

McDonald's — known Down Under as Macca's — brought three matcha drinks to its Australian menu in October 2025 following a limited trial earlier in the year. These drinks are the Matcha Latte (hot), the Matcha Iced Latte, and the Strawberry Matcha Iced Latte. They're available with different milk types, like oat, and they're a big hit among Macca's fans (not unlike the chain's Big Brekkie Burger, which is only available in Australia).