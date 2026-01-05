Yes, Matcha Drinks Are On The McDonald's Menu – But Only In This Lucky Country
Matcha, or powdered green tea, has been a staple in Japan for around 800 years, but over the past decade, the West has become pretty obsessed with it, too. In the U.S., classic matcha lattes are permanent menu items at coffee shop chains like Starbucks, Dunkin', and Peet's, and they're also pretty easy to find in independent cafes. Over in Europe, matcha lattes are just as common, with most coffee chains (including European Starbucks) offering classic and limited-edition matcha drinks.
One popular and inexpensive coffee purveyor, however, is woefully lacking in matcha, and that's McDonald's. Even in Japan, its matcha drinks are limited-edition only, and you won't find a creamy matcha latte on the permanent menu. In fact, there's currently only one lucky country in the entire world that has year-round access to McDonald's matcha drinks, and that's Australia.
McDonald's — known Down Under as Macca's — brought three matcha drinks to its Australian menu in October 2025 following a limited trial earlier in the year. These drinks are the Matcha Latte (hot), the Matcha Iced Latte, and the Strawberry Matcha Iced Latte. They're available with different milk types, like oat, and they're a big hit among Macca's fans (not unlike the chain's Big Brekkie Burger, which is only available in Australia).
What are non-Australian matcha fans to do?
Since McDonald's introduced matcha items to its Australian menu "after huge fan demand," according to a press release, there could still be hope for the rest of us. Social media is likely the best way to let the chain know that your country would like to try its matcha offerings.
For now, though, the best way to get your hands on an inexpensive matcha drink is to make it yourself — and it's not as difficult as you might think. You may have seen videos of baristas making fancy matcha lattes with special bamboo whisks and temperature-regulated water and thought the process looked a little out of your league. Luckily, a traditional matcha preparation isn't really necessary for a quick drink. You don't need to buy the most expensive brand, either, or check whether or not the matcha's packaging says "ceremonial grade."
For an easy and inexpensive latte, all you need is some matcha powder from your local Asian supermarket. You can buy pre-sweetened versions like Starbucks uses or buy pure matcha and add the sugar (or other sweetener) yourself.
Making a matcha latte the easy way
Much like coffee, there are both easy and highly complicated ways to make matcha. Fortunately, you don't have to follow all the fancy rules to get a drink you enjoy. To start with, each drink only needs a small amount of matcha powder, though you'll need to give it a whisk to break up any lumps. Next, mix it thoroughly with a small amount of hot (but not boiling) water. Whisking until the matcha foams up is totally optional, so the whole process can be done in just a few seconds.
Once you have a lump-free matcha mixture, add it to whatever milk you're using — hot foamed oat milk, cold milk, frappe-style crushed ice and milk — anything goes. I usually pour it right into my milk frother while it's heating my oat milk.
Few people drink unsweetened matcha lattes because the taste can get pretty intense, so make sure to add your sweetener of choice, either to your milk, your matcha mixture, or to the finished drink. If you want to make a copycat of Macca's Strawberry Matcha Latte, there are also quite a few easy ways to add a hint of strawberry flavor to your matcha.