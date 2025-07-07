Ceremonial Grade Matcha Doesn't Mean Anything – Here's How To Actually Pick The Best Tea

Used in Japan for centuries, matcha has enjoyed rising popularity around the world in the past decade. The powder is made with ground green tea leaves and is traditionally used in Japanese tea ceremonies. In the West, it's often added into hot, milky drinks or added as a flavoring component to foods. High-quality matcha is usually handpicked and has a delicate flavor. However, rising demand and unfortunate supply issues have led to consumers paying more for their matcha, causing the Western market to become flooded with subpar products.

To discern the quality of a product, customers can check the label. Joey Wight, co-founder of Wight Tea Co. explains that, "In the Western world, culinary and ceremonial grades of matcha are supposed to be used to denote quality. Culinary is a lower quality while ceremonial is meant for beverages." That sounds simple enough, right? Not so fast. "'Ceremonial Matcha' is considered to be a subjective term because the term is not regulated," he said. "Any business can call any matcha ceremonial and mark up the price."

That's not to say that the term is always misleading. In fact, Wight still thinks the label is a good place to start for consumers who want a high-quality product, especially when selection is limited. "While your best bet in a grocery store or online setting would probably be to go for matcha labeled as ceremonial, you may also want to look for options like 'cafe-grade.'" Still, that lack of regulation basically makes false advertising fair game. Checking the label is only the first step.