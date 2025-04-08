Here's Why Your Matcha Gets Clumpy (And How To Avoid It)

Matcha seems to be on every menu, and chances are you've tried it in the form of a Starbucks matcha latte, a matcha dessert, or even as a trendy and vibrant popcorn upgrade. This green tea powder is full of antioxidants, and while its earthy taste might take some getting used to, it can be turned into a delicious drink ... when prepared correctly. So, if you're ending up with a matcha beverage full of clumps, listen up.

There are definitely a few ways you're making matcha wrong, and not sifting the powder, using the wrong whisking technique, or even storing it incorrectly can leave you with disappointing lumps. If your matcha powder is exposed to humidity or air during storage, your chances of a smooth and creamy drink are greatly reduced. And since many matcha powders don't come pre-sifted, not sifting your matcha can leave you with lumps that could've been easily broken down through a sieve. Even then, some lumps can remain, and whisking with all of the hot water at once makes it difficult to get rid of them.