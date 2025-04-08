Here's Why Your Matcha Gets Clumpy (And How To Avoid It)
Matcha seems to be on every menu, and chances are you've tried it in the form of a Starbucks matcha latte, a matcha dessert, or even as a trendy and vibrant popcorn upgrade. This green tea powder is full of antioxidants, and while its earthy taste might take some getting used to, it can be turned into a delicious drink ... when prepared correctly. So, if you're ending up with a matcha beverage full of clumps, listen up.
There are definitely a few ways you're making matcha wrong, and not sifting the powder, using the wrong whisking technique, or even storing it incorrectly can leave you with disappointing lumps. If your matcha powder is exposed to humidity or air during storage, your chances of a smooth and creamy drink are greatly reduced. And since many matcha powders don't come pre-sifted, not sifting your matcha can leave you with lumps that could've been easily broken down through a sieve. Even then, some lumps can remain, and whisking with all of the hot water at once makes it difficult to get rid of them.
How to avoid clumpy matcha
Starting with storage, the best way to store your matcha powder is in an opaque, airtight bag or container in the fridge or freezer so that it is protected from light and moisture. Moisture can cause matcha powder to clump together, and light exposure will degrade its overall quality. Sifting your matcha before whisking is also a crucial step if you want a smooth, lump-free drink. The easiest method is to spoon out your desired amount of matcha into the sifter and then use the same spoon to press the powder through a fine mesh sieve. Make sure the bowl that is catching the matcha powder is completely dry.
Your whisking method is the last important step to a matcha drink with a better consistency. While using a bamboo matcha whisk is ideal, a regular whisk or even a milk frother will also work fine. Creating a paste with a little bit of water and light whisking before adding the remaining liquid is one way to ensure that the matcha is lump-free. Alternatively, add all of the water but swirl the whisk around the sides of your bowl in a circular motion first to incorporate any matcha that may have stuck to the sides. After this, you can whisk vigorously in a zigzag motion as you usually would. Now there's nothing stopping you from your perfectly smooth matcha latte, tea, or cocktail!