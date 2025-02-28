The Trendy Ingredient That Gives Popcorn A Vibrant Upgrade

The matcha popcorn trend is fairly new, but the ingredients are thousands of years old. Matcha originated in China during the Tang Dynasty in the 7th to 10th centuries. But the powder didn't make it to Japan until the 1100s, when it was introduced by Chinese Buddhist monks. Seeming almost youthful in comparison, popcorn itself has been around for about 9,000 years.

But both finally came together in 2015 thanks to social media and the Chicago-based Garrett Popcorn company. The matcha powder trend quickly captivated the U.S. as it took over the internet. Along with the globally-distributed Garrett Popcorn offering, the matcha popcorn flavor profile has been duplicated by other manufacturers and home cooks who have posted recipes and tutorials all over the internet. Of course, matcha is also widely used in drinks, pastries, and desserts.

The powdered tea's popularity has triggered rumors of a matcha shortage and a fear of rising prices. But, in January 2025, the Global Japanese Tea Association assured the public that there is not really a matcha shortage; Instead, the regular growing season and production is just trying to keep up with demand. So, if the price rises, don't blame it on the tea. But with matcha popcorn, you now have a homemade treat to go with your Starbucks matcha lattes.