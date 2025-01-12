How Do You Get The Seasoning To Stick To Homemade Popcorn?

Popcorn is one of those moreish snacks that most of us are up for at any time or day of the week, give or take the accompanying movie. It's light, buttery, salty, or sweet, and best of all, it's the perfect (fairly) neutral delivery mechanism for some seriously delicious seasonings and toppings. But if you're anything like me, you've lamented more than once about the tragic way most popcorn seasonings seem to slip and slide right off the kernel, leaving you with nothing but the faintest ghost of a taste and a glimpse at what could have been. Well, I'm here to fix that problem today with all the best tips and tricks to get every nook and cranny of your popcorn saturated in seasoning.

First things first, build a strong base by picking high-quality popcorn. We even did the work of taste-testing different microwavable popcorn brands so you don't have to waste precious minutes that could be spent devouring your flavor-blasted snack. But if it's possible, you should get stovetop popcorn and avoid anything that's already seasoned or salted. Kernels labeled fluffy or butterfly have the most surface area for all your tasty spices to stick to, so go for those.