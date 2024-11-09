How To Melt Caramel In A Slow Cooker

There's no need to go through the process of making your own caramel candies to make caramel sauce when you can grab a pack of caramels from the store and throw them in the slow cooker instead. Don't make the mistake of putting the unwrapped candies straight into the slow cooker though, that's one sure way to end up with a hard, burnt blob of caramel messiness.

Keep in mind, there needs to be an extra ingredient added such as water to keep the caramel from overcooking while being exposed to the heat. Heavy whipping cream also works in the same way, preventing any texture issues while melting. For a standard bag of caramels (usually somewhere around 11 ounces), you can add a splash of water or cream to the slow cooker once the caramels have started melting. One Tik Tok user went with 2 tablespoons of water for one whole bag of caramels. This isn't one of those dump-and-go kind of moments, though. You will need to watch the caramels melt on low heat and stir them often to keep them from hardening. When melting caramel in any form, you have to pay attention to it the whole time to avoid overcooking.