How To Add A Little Strawberry Flavor To Your Matcha

Plain matcha has a distinct green, earthy taste, but adding some strawberry gives it a refresh, cutting through that earthiness with fruity sweetness. A common way you can do this is by using fresh strawberries, which will give you a bright taste and a pop of color – just muddle (smash) the strawberries with a little sugar, leaving tiny bits of fruit for texture. You can also slice them up, then macerate (soak) them with the sugar to allow them to soften. This will give the fruit a syrup-like consistency to use as the base of your matcha.

To completely avoid any little bits of berries, you can puree fresh or frozen strawberries so that they blend well into the drink. You can also purchase strawberry powder, which is usually made from freeze-dried strawberries and packaged without sugar. Whisk this powder directly into the matcha powder, or stir it into the milk like you would do with store-bought hot cocoa mix. You could also blend frozen strawberries with the matcha and milk for a thicker, smoothie-like drink.

Something that would take a little more time but can also serve as a nice alternative is steeping your sliced strawberries in hot water or milk. It's similar to how you would make a traditional hot tea, as it would draw out the essence of the strawberries. After your berries have been steeped, simply mix it into your matcha and milk blend for a delicate strawberry note.