Milk Tea Vs Boba Tea: What's The Difference?

Now, while the standard definitions of milk tea and bubble tea make it easy to tell the two apart, there is a valid reason why these drinks have become interchangeable to many boba fans. Milk or cream is used in many of the most popular bubble tea flavors so there's a high chance that the boba you're drinking at any given time is both a bubble tea and a milk tea.

So, why is it important to know the difference? Well, for starters, if you have dairy-intolerant friends who have never tried boba, calling the drink milk tea could deter them from tasting the non-dairy options that many bubble tea shops provide. Furthermore, the Taiwanese milk tea you find at most boba shops is not the only drink of its kind in the world. Hong Kong milk tea is a similarly delicious drink made using sweetened evaporated milk and has a different flavor to the Taiwanese variation, which is made with whole milk. So, knowing the differences (and similarities) between bubble tea and milk tea is vital both at your local boba shop and if you ever find yourself abroad and looking for your favorite tea-based beverage.