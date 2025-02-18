The 5 Best Tricks To Make Your Smoothies Thicker

While there are many types of blended drinks including milkshakes, frappuccinos, and frozen cocktails, the smoothie generally stands out as something that's at least meant to be semi-healthy. If you're making your smoothies right, they should not only taste good but also offer some sort of health benefit. If nutrition is a non-issue, why not just drink a shake and be done with it? Apart from this, though, smoothies also need to have the proper texture. As the name implies, the beverage should be smooth, not lumpy, and should also be thick enough to make for a satisfying meal on the go instead of a simple thirst quencher.

The very earliest smoothies may have included little more than pureed fruit, while the "smoothees" included in a 1947 Waring blender cookbook were heavily milk-based and on the thin side. By the '90s, smoothies started to include leafy green vegetables in addition to fruit and dairy, but just dropping kale and strawberries into a blender full of milk and hitting "start" probably won't result in the thick, satisfying drink that we've now come to expect. While you could always add ice cubes to thicken the mixture, they'd be hard on the blender blades and would also result in a watered-down drink if you don't chug it fast enough. The following suggestions, however, will all improve your smoothie's texture as well as add extra value in the way of flavor or nutrients.