When Life Gives You Leftover Oatmeal, Make A Smoothie

I'm a big protein smoothie guy, but even with the number I tank on a given day, I had never actually heard of adding oats to smoothies until pretty recently. It's true: You can just throw oatmeal into a smoothie, and it's actually pretty dang good. Oatmeal gives your smoothie a luscious, thick texture. It's extra filling to boot, so you won't find yourself craving another little snack shortly after you have it (a problem I've definitely had with lighter smoothies). This works with both leftover oatmeal made from rolled or quick oats. You can actually just dump uncooked oats into your blender, too, but I prefer cooked oatmeal.

I like to make a big batch of plain oatmeal and stash whatever I don't eat in an airtight container in the fridge. Whenever I want to bulk up a smoothie, I'll add a few big spoonfuls per serving to whatever I'm making, whether it's a fridge clean-out green smoothie or something a little more decadent. You can also add whatever fresh or frozen fruits you like, Greek yogurt for extra richness, and a pinch of salt for a better-tasting smoothie. Peanut butter, banana, cinnamon, and oatmeal make up one of my favorite sweet treats, and it tastes close to an oatmeal cookie, too.