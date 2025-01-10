The Unexpected Addition You Need For A Better Tasting Smoothie

Smoothies are a great way to get in an extra serving of fruit and veg and are a convenient snack to enjoy on the go. Once you get past the common pitfalls of smoothie making, they start to feel like an effortless part of your routine. There are plenty of ways to give your smoothie a flavor boost whether it's by adding nut butter, protein powder, or apple peel. But, there is one ingredient (that you're almost guaranteed to have in your kitchen) that you've probably never considered adding to your smoothie: A pinch of salt.

Okay, sounds weird, we know, but let us explain why this works. When you think about it, most baking recipes require a pinch of salt to balance out flavors. There's a good reason that salt is one of the most important ingredients in your kitchen. A pinch of this seasoning helps emphasize the flavors in your smoothie, too.

When adding salt, always start with less and adjust to taste. Use kosher salt if you have it, as the coarse grains make it easier to control how much goes in. If your smoothie yields 1-3 servings, add no more than a pinch, and if you're making 4 servings or more, start with ⅛ teaspoon instead.