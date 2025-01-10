The Unexpected Addition You Need For A Better Tasting Smoothie
Smoothies are a great way to get in an extra serving of fruit and veg and are a convenient snack to enjoy on the go. Once you get past the common pitfalls of smoothie making, they start to feel like an effortless part of your routine. There are plenty of ways to give your smoothie a flavor boost whether it's by adding nut butter, protein powder, or apple peel. But, there is one ingredient (that you're almost guaranteed to have in your kitchen) that you've probably never considered adding to your smoothie: A pinch of salt.
Okay, sounds weird, we know, but let us explain why this works. When you think about it, most baking recipes require a pinch of salt to balance out flavors. There's a good reason that salt is one of the most important ingredients in your kitchen. A pinch of this seasoning helps emphasize the flavors in your smoothie, too.
When adding salt, always start with less and adjust to taste. Use kosher salt if you have it, as the coarse grains make it easier to control how much goes in. If your smoothie yields 1-3 servings, add no more than a pinch, and if you're making 4 servings or more, start with ⅛ teaspoon instead.
A little salt is the perfect smoothie upgrade
Whether your smoothie is fruity or green, a pinch of salt will boost those flavors the same way it does any other dish. A sweeter fruit smoothie will benefit from salt as this will balance things out, making the sugary taste less overpowering. On the other hand, if your smoothie is veggie-based, a little salt will make more savory flavors taste bolder. If you add greens to your smoothie, you'll know that they can sometimes make your drink taste bitter. Well, salt also cuts through bitterness. Seriously, is there anything this seasoning can't do?
However you look at it, adding a pinch of salt to your smoothie will simply make it better. That being said, there are a few exceptions when you should omit salt altogether. If you're using plant-based milks, these often have added salt so you won't need more. The same rule applies to any nut butters that have salt on the ingredient list. Remember, we're going for only a pinch here — adding too much will definitely make your smoothie, well, salty. If you're unsure about whether to add salt or not, blend your smoothie first and then give it a taste to decide.