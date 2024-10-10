The Unexpected Reason You Should Soak Your Chia Seeds

Chia seeds, the tiny yet mighty stars of the food world, have been cherished for centuries, dating back all the way to 3500 B.C. These ancient grains have earned their superfood status thanks to their impressive nutritional benefits and versatility in the kitchen. Rich in omega-fatty acids, protein, fibre, antioxidants, and an array of micronutrients like calcium and magnesium, chia seeds may support gut and heart health while also helping regulate blood pressure and blood sugar.

Chia seeds are the ultimate culinary sidekicks, effortlessly blending into dishes with their mild flavor and subtle crunch. But be careful — if you want to eat a high quantity of chia seeds in one sitting, make sure to soak them first.

These teeny tiny powerhouses can absorb up to 12 times their weight in liquid, becoming a gel-like substance. This can even happen after they have entered your body — there is a documented case of someone causing an esophageal blockage by washing down unsoaked chia seeds with a glass of water. The seeds expanded in the unlucky person's esophagus once they came into contact with the water.

To avoid this safety hazard, soak chia seeds before eating them. The good news is that soaking chia also unlocks a lot of its culinary potential. Soaked chia seeds are often used in drinks, desserts, and as egg substitutes in baking and cooking, especially for dairy-free and gluten-free recipes.