The Unexpected Reason You Should Soak Your Chia Seeds
Chia seeds, the tiny yet mighty stars of the food world, have been cherished for centuries, dating back all the way to 3500 B.C. These ancient grains have earned their superfood status thanks to their impressive nutritional benefits and versatility in the kitchen. Rich in omega-fatty acids, protein, fibre, antioxidants, and an array of micronutrients like calcium and magnesium, chia seeds may support gut and heart health while also helping regulate blood pressure and blood sugar.
Chia seeds are the ultimate culinary sidekicks, effortlessly blending into dishes with their mild flavor and subtle crunch. But be careful — if you want to eat a high quantity of chia seeds in one sitting, make sure to soak them first.
These teeny tiny powerhouses can absorb up to 12 times their weight in liquid, becoming a gel-like substance. This can even happen after they have entered your body — there is a documented case of someone causing an esophageal blockage by washing down unsoaked chia seeds with a glass of water. The seeds expanded in the unlucky person's esophagus once they came into contact with the water.
To avoid this safety hazard, soak chia seeds before eating them. The good news is that soaking chia also unlocks a lot of its culinary potential. Soaked chia seeds are often used in drinks, desserts, and as egg substitutes in baking and cooking, especially for dairy-free and gluten-free recipes.
Unlock chia's potential: how to use soaked chia seeds
There are many ways to consume soaked chia seeds, whether in water, juice, or dairy products. One part chia seeds to three parts liquid is a general soaking ratio you can use when incorporating chia seeds into your diet. After that, simply let the mixture sit for at least 15 minutes while stirring occasionally.
You'd be amazed at how many ways you can use soaked chia seeds. From simple recipes like chia-infused juices, smoothies, puddings, overnight oats, crackers, cakes, and even bread, the options are limitless. And if the slimy texture of soaked chia isn't your thing, you can turn them into chia seed jam; the gel-like quality of the seeds blends seamlessly with the fruit, leaving just a subtle crunch for a delightful twist on a classic jam.
And if none of the above speaks to your heart, why not try sprouting some chia seeds at home? (You remember the old Chia Pet commercials). They make a wonderful garnish that's perfect for mixing into sandwiches or salads, adding a nutrient-packed green boost to your favorite dishes.