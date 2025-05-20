This Is How Much Caffeine Is Really In Your Favorite Starbucks Refresher

If you're not in the mood for coffee or tea, Starbucks also offers a line of fruit-flavored drinks called Refreshers in lemonade, coconut milk, and regular varieties. But since you're ordering a drink from a cafe, you might be wondering if — and how much — caffeine might be in them.

First of all, yes, Starbucks Refreshers are caffeinated. But just like any other caffeinated beverage, the amount of caffeine is dependent on the serving size. A tall 12-ounce drink has anywhere between 35 to 45 milligrams of caffeine; a grande 16-ounce has between 45 to 55 milligrams; a venti 24-ounce has between 70 to 85 milligrams; and a trenta 30-ounce drink can contain 90 to 110 milligrams of total caffeine. While that's still just a rough estimation, it gives you a ballpark idea of what kind of kick to expect with your drink. These numbers provided by Starbucks aren't flavor-dependent, meaning all flavors of Refreshers contain the same amount of caffeine, per size. (I checked.)

I know not everyone tracks the amount of caffeine they drink, since it's not like you can feel the effects down to the milligram, but it's still a useful piece of information, especially if your heart's thumping after a few of these things. In the worst case scenario, too much caffeine can have disastrous side effects — as seen in Panera's Charged Lemonade lawsuits from some years back.