Starbucks Blackberry Sage Refreshers Review: A Tasty Drink, But It's Curiously Missing A Key Flavor

Starbucks Refreshers have become nearly as synonymous with the coffee giant as espresso based drinks and even the milkshake-esque Kenny G-invented Frappuccino. Several Refreshers flavors have come and gone the way of the spicy lemonade refreshers, and when seasonal menus roll out (with Taylor Swift's favorite classic autumn drink, for instance), it's not uncommon to see new Refreshers offerings among the new drinks, pastries, and long awaited coffee offerings. Admittedly, I still prefer an espresso based Starbucks drink over a fruity one, but I've been increasingly impressed with the creativity around these drinks. The Cran-Merry Orange Lemonade Refreshers during the 2024 holiday menu season was my favorite drink of the holiday season, so I was eager to try these herby, fruity drinks.

Right before these later winter drinks landed on the menu, I got the opportunity to sample this new Refreshers line, and to a Starbucks regular, it sure was a treat. I went in with plenty of questions, wondering how sage would work within the mixture or if it would feel too much like a cocktail. After all, I love cooking with sage, but what would drinking it taste like? There's only one way to find out, I suppose.