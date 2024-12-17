Apparently Kenny G Helped Invent The Frappuccino

When you think of "smooth jazz," that ultra-polished genre you hear in elevators and waiting rooms, you're probably thinking of Kenny G. Born Kenneth Gorelick, the soprano saxophonist is famous for recording gentle, Vaseline-smooth jazz, with twinkly synths and honeyed melodies. Like most great music, the songs of Kenny G take you to another place — in his case, a dentist's chair, where you are receiving a heroic dose of novocaine. He's very popular in China, where his song "Going Home" is routinely played on PA systems to mark the end of the work day; he's significantly less popular among jazzheads, many of whom will go from zero to J.K. Simmons in "Whiplash" at the mere mention of his name.

But even if you've never heard a lick of his music, you may know one of his other contributions to the world: the Starbucks' famous Frappuccino. You heard that right! Starbucks' frozen, "handcrafted" coffee concoction was ushered into existence, at least in part, by the guy who showed up to play the sax solo in Katy Perry's "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)" video. (Don't get too excited — that's not him in the actual song.)