Taylor Swift Loves This Classic Autumn Starbucks Drink
Taylor Swift is on top of the world right now. Her 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," has been an enduring success for the singer-songwriter as she continues her long-lasting "Eras Tour." However, beyond the lens of her musical releases and world tours, it's also safe to assume that Swift has been enjoying fall, which is known to be her favorite season.
While the Kelce brothers may be experts on cereal, Swift (who is dating Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs) has been a well-known autumn connoisseur since her Tumblr days. In fact, she once wrote a viral Tumblr post showcasing her adoration for the season. In it, Swift described all the reasons she enjoys fall including pumpkin spice lattes from Starbucks. Not only did this love for all things cozy become a defining aspect of Swift's aesthetic, but it inextricably linked the pop icon with the Starbucks PSL. Swift even expressed her love for pumpkin spice lattes again more recently, in a 2021 Tiktok that drew inspiration from her aforementioned post.
@taylorswift
Basic autumn lovers RISE 🍂🧣#imsohappy #hellofall #swifttok
Pumpkin Spice Lattes are a Taylor Swift fall favorite
While Taylor Swift has since found another favorite drink from Starbucks — a grande caramel nonfat latte, formerly known as Taylor's Version — she still carries the reputation as a pumpkin spice lover. With over 2.5 million likes on her 2021 TikTok, the star joins her millions of coffee-loving fans, who each year contribute to Pumpkin Spice's seasonal flavor dominance.
However, Swift's love for pumpkin spice stretches further than merely the signature drink from Starbucks. In fact, as demonstrated in her TikTok and across her social media more generally, Taylor has an appreciation for all things pumpkin-flavored and spiced during the fall. For instance, two of her favorite baking recipes include pumpkin as a key element and ingredient. Both pumpkin chocolate chip cookies and chai sugar cookies with pumpkin frosting are specialties that she reportedly loves to whip up in the kitchen.