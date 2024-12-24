Taylor Swift Loves This Classic Autumn Starbucks Drink

Taylor Swift is on top of the world right now. Her 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," has been an enduring success for the singer-songwriter as she continues her long-lasting "Eras Tour." However, beyond the lens of her musical releases and world tours, it's also safe to assume that Swift has been enjoying fall, which is known to be her favorite season.

While the Kelce brothers may be experts on cereal, Swift (who is dating Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs) has been a well-known autumn connoisseur since her Tumblr days. In fact, she once wrote a viral Tumblr post showcasing her adoration for the season. In it, Swift described all the reasons she enjoys fall including pumpkin spice lattes from Starbucks. Not only did this love for all things cozy become a defining aspect of Swift's aesthetic, but it inextricably linked the pop icon with the Starbucks PSL. Swift even expressed her love for pumpkin spice lattes again more recently, in a 2021 Tiktok that drew inspiration from her aforementioned post.