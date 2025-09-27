14 Starbucks Customizations That Annoy Baristas

Becoming a Starbucks barista isn't for the faint of heart. This job isn't just about learning how to operate a coffee machine or create the perfect flat white. It requires the patience of a saint, the memory of an elephant, and a steely emotional resolve to deal with one particularly taxing daily challenge: customer customizations.

Picture you are a Starbucks barista, fielding a usual morning of coffee orders: a simple vanilla latte, the run-of-the-mill mocha, the basic black coffee. But then a customer walks in with a customization so intricate or baffling that it throws a wrench in an otherwise good day. While the ability to customize drinks is what makes Starbucks so appealing to so many, there is a definite line in the mind of its baristas where a drink goes from personalized to outright puzzling.

To be clear, baristas aren't left fuming over requests to add extra syrup or swap out dairy milk for non-dairy milk. It's the customizations that add unexpected layers of time or complexity to prepare — or, in some cases, that are borderline impossible — that may make your barista's blood boil (right up there with the more than 180-degree latte you insist must be piping hot!) We've gathered the top 14 pet peeves commonly cited by Starbucks baristas. Consider this the coffee shop gripe diaries.