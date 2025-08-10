Order Your Starbucks Drink Like This And The Baristas Will Thank You
Ordering a drink at Starbucks technically boils down to personal preference. But there's a basic formula preferred by baristas. When you follow this ordering hack, it saves the barista time, makes you look like a pro, and ensures that your order is correct.
Start by telling the barista whether you'd like the drink hot or iced. Next, let the barista know if you'd like your drink decaf — if not, you can skip this step. Then, select your drink size. If you'd like flavored syrups, share those details next, followed by any milk substitutions (think almond or soy milk) or temperature changes. Finally, name the drink itself (latte, cappuccino, etc.) and note any other extras you'd like to add, such as cold foam, whipped cream, no foam, or a caramel drizzle. Once you get the hang of this system, it'll make ordering at Starbucks a breeze, and you'll forever be in the good graces of your local barista.
Other helpful Starbucks ordering hacks
Following the barista's ordering rule only scratches the surface of Starbucks ordering hacks. Budget-conscious coffee fans know that there's a major money-saving loophole for ordering a latte. Spoiler alert: start with a grande iced espresso, then add your milk and syrups of choice. To ensure you're getting more product than ice, ask for light ice in your drink.
When the Pumpkin Spice Latte returns and the holiday drinks roll out, I always order a regular hot latte and add one or two pumps of a specialty syrup (I'm looking at you, Sugar Cookie) to save a couple of bucks and reduce the sweetness of the beverage. This is easy to do when you order ahead on the mobile app, too.
For the creamiest Frappuccino, order it double-blended or swap the standard milk option for half and half. With these tips, and you'll become a pro at ordering drinks, saving dough, and impressing your Starbucks baristas.