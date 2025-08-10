Order Your Starbucks Drink Like This And The Baristas Will Thank You

Ordering a drink at Starbucks technically boils down to personal preference. But there's a basic formula preferred by baristas. When you follow this ordering hack, it saves the barista time, makes you look like a pro, and ensures that your order is correct.

Start by telling the barista whether you'd like the drink hot or iced. Next, let the barista know if you'd like your drink decaf — if not, you can skip this step. Then, select your drink size. If you'd like flavored syrups, share those details next, followed by any milk substitutions (think almond or soy milk) or temperature changes. Finally, name the drink itself (latte, cappuccino, etc.) and note any other extras you'd like to add, such as cold foam, whipped cream, no foam, or a caramel drizzle. Once you get the hang of this system, it'll make ordering at Starbucks a breeze, and you'll forever be in the good graces of your local barista.