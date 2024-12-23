The Trick To Ordering Starbucks Drinks That Aren't Painfully Sweet

While it's easiest to verbalize, for example, the number of pumps in store, the option to cut the sweetener/syrup by degree exists on the chain's mobile app, according to a Reddit thread. While there, asking for a "half or less sweet" drink can yield the results you're after.

Outside of controlling the pumps, other factors can aid in lessening a drink's sweetness. Options for sugar free syrups like the cinnamon and dolce varieties have less calories and don't leave such a thick, sugary taste behind. Starbucks also keeps sugar substitutes like Stevia or Sweet n' Low available. You can also nix the whip or ask for less than is normal if the drink includes it.

Another consideration is what kind of milk you're including. Instead of the standard whole milk, make a switch to oat or coconut milk, and you might be surprised to find that most drinks taste less sweet and contain fewer calories.

As the second biggest restaurant chain on earth, Starbucks is known for friendly service with stores full of employees who are happy to walk you through the process of finding the perfect level of sweetness for your drink. You have but to ask!