Review: Kraft PowerMac Joins The Protein Party With A Bulked Up Version Of Its Classic Mac N Cheese

Tired of sampling various store-bought protein bars and powders to get your daily dose of protein? If so, Kraft PowerMac is here to shake things up. The brand is releasing a brand new version of the original blue box mac and cheese it is famous for, this time packed with lots more fiber and protein. According to Kraft, PowerMac has been approximately a year in the making and contains noodles infused with both 17 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber per serving. Kraft insists that the new PowerMac features the same cheese powder mix you've always loved, meaning that the key difference between the original version of Kraft Mac & Cheese and the PowerMac variety lies in the makeup of the noodles.

So, how does Kraft PowerMac taste? I was curious. As a classic homemade three-cheese mac and cheese kinda girl, I'd be lying if I said protein-packed noodles covered in a powdered cheese mixture was something I was looking forward to. Still, considering the nutritional benefits that Kraft PowerMac promised, I figured it was at least worth a try.

Will Kraft PowerMac pack all the nostalgic flavor of the blue box original, or will this protein-packed pick fizzle out as a poor excuse for a hot bowl of America's favorite comfort food? Get your spoons ready — I'm digging in.