Review: Kraft PowerMac Joins The Protein Party With A Bulked Up Version Of Its Classic Mac N Cheese
Tired of sampling various store-bought protein bars and powders to get your daily dose of protein? If so, Kraft PowerMac is here to shake things up. The brand is releasing a brand new version of the original blue box mac and cheese it is famous for, this time packed with lots more fiber and protein. According to Kraft, PowerMac has been approximately a year in the making and contains noodles infused with both 17 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber per serving. Kraft insists that the new PowerMac features the same cheese powder mix you've always loved, meaning that the key difference between the original version of Kraft Mac & Cheese and the PowerMac variety lies in the makeup of the noodles.
So, how does Kraft PowerMac taste? I was curious. As a classic homemade three-cheese mac and cheese kinda girl, I'd be lying if I said protein-packed noodles covered in a powdered cheese mixture was something I was looking forward to. Still, considering the nutritional benefits that Kraft PowerMac promised, I figured it was at least worth a try.
Will Kraft PowerMac pack all the nostalgic flavor of the blue box original, or will this protein-packed pick fizzle out as a poor excuse for a hot bowl of America's favorite comfort food? Get your spoons ready — I'm digging in.
Methodology
Kraft PowerMac, in original flavor, was sent to me by the company for my unbiased review. I judged Kraft PowerMac on its taste and texture, how easy it was to prepare, and how enjoyable it was to eat, as well as assessing how it compared to traditional Kraft Mac and Cheese. As always, price, availability, and other details in this post are subject to change.
Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
How does Kraft Original PowerMac taste?
I broke open the Kraft PowerMac box and prepared it as directed — it required 6 cups of water, 4 tablespoons of margarine or butter, and ¼ cup of milk. The box recommends allowing the noodles 12 to 14 minutes to cook; I let mine go the full 14 minutes since I tend to like my noodles a bit on the softer side.
Biting into Kraft PowerMac, I was pleasantly surprised. Scratch that — I was amazed. The noodles didn't feature the weird aftertaste I assumed they would, but instead offered rich, luscious, creamy flavor that could rival the taste of the original Kraft Mac & Cheese variety. Not only was Kraft PowerMac totally delish, but it also left me feeling full after eating — I would have happily indulged in the entire box, but after (more than) a few bites, I didn't have the room.
One thing I'd like to note is that although Kraft PowerMac noodles don't feature a strange aftertaste, they do have a different texture than what you might be used to. These noodles are very dense and chewy, despite cooking them for 14 minutes straight. Because of that, I wouldn't recommend cooking them for less than 14 minutes, as doing so may result in a firmer, gummier texture.
How does Kraft PowerMac compare the Kraft Original Mac and Cheese?
When compared to the traditional Kraft Mac and Cheese, there are many similarities, but also a few key differences. The noodles offered with Kraft PowerMac are nearly identical to the original in terms of appearance — they seem to be a slightly darker hue, but otherwise have a similar shape.
As mentioned, Kraft PowerMac noodles take a lot longer to cook than traditional Kraft Mac and Cheese, at 12 to 14 minutes instead of the usual seven to eight minutes. Remember, too, that because of their composition, Kraft PowerMac noodles are a lot more dense, chewy, and even slightly gummy, which may throw some people off. Still, I consider these texture differences to be subtle; they honestly didn't bother me much, and this coming from a person who is particular about taste and texture.
In terms of nutrition, Kraft PowerMac outperforms the original Kraft Mac and Cheese in terms of protein and fiber. It also has more fat and calories. While the original blue box Kraft Mac & Cheese contains 320 calories, 11 grams of fat, 1 gram of fiber, and 9 grams of protein per serving, Kraft PowerMac has 390 calories, 14 grams of fat, 6 grams of fiber, and 18 grams of protein when prepared. Ingredient-wise, there isn't much difference — Kraft PowerMac contains noodles that feature pea protein, but its ingredients are very similar to the original Kraft Mac & Cheese variety otherwise.
Kraft PowerMac is a true flex in terms of flavor
With all things considered, Kraft PowerMac surprised me on many levels; considering its healthier-for-you attributes, I didn't expect to like it as much as I did. The only real downside to Kraft PowerMac is the texture of the noodles — although I found the flavor every bit as good as the original, the thicker, denser pasta may deter some.
Whatever you do, be sure that you follow the directions on the Kraft PowerMac box to a T: Use the correct amount of milk and butter for ultimate richness, and definitely cook the noodles for the entire 14 minutes. You could also try adding brown butter to the mac and cheese mix for restaurant quality flavor, as I'm sure this would enhance its taste even more. Bear in mind that though there are plenty of ingredients that can elevate mac and cheese, I added no additional salt or seasonings to the powdered cheese mixture and still found Kraft PowerMac to be perfect in terms of overall flavor.
All in all, I hope the new Kraft Mac and Cheese PowerMac sticks around — to me, it's one of the best store-bought mac and cheeses out there. It's also a great choice for an easy meal option for kids, especially since it contains no artificial flavors, artificial preservatives, or artificial dyes. What's not to love?
When is Kraft PowerMac available?
Kraft PowerMac can be found on store shelves starting April 2026. This protein-rich grocery store grab comes in both original and white cheddar flavors, and will be distributed among major retailers nationwide.
According to Kraft, both the original and white cheddar varieties will go for around $2.99 for a 7 ¼ ounce box. And while certainly affordable, keep in mind that this version of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese costs a bit more than the blue box original, with the traditional Kraft Mac & Cheese priced at only around $1.24 for the same-sized offering.
If you find that you love PowerMac as much as I did, be sure to keep your eyes peeled; Kraft insists on its website that PowerMac will make an appearance in "other formats" later in the year, though it is unclear how long PowerMac will stick around. I'm personally hoping that Kraft PowerMac becomes a permanent part of the brand's lineup. The flavor is delicious and, to me, its benefits are worth it — especially for those looking to get a little extra nutrition in a crave-worthy way.