13 Store-Bought Mac And Cheese Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Growing up, I basically considered macaroni and cheese its own food group. I frequently had it for lunch and dinner, and my parents would find plenty of ways to dress it up and add protein and veggies. I've had many macaroni and cheese bowls full of tuna, peas, and other canned ingredients that will take your mac and cheese to another level. Although I haven't created many of these mixes as an adult, the smell of some canned tuna brands will forever remind me of macaroni and cheese.

Now, as a parent, I regularly prepare mac and cheese for my son, taking the prerequisite tax out by the spoonful to savor a bit of that cheesy goodness. Even though we are a Kraft family, I wondered if the blue box brand was really the best macaroni and cheese out there. To put it to the test among the many competitors on grocery store shelves, I gathered boxes of macaroni and cheese from competing brands and sampled them over the course of a week. In the end, I was surprised by the results, perhaps even finding a new family favorite.