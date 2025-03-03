Is Velveeta Real Cheese?

Velveeta is great if you want to make a queso dip or a mac and cheese with a smooth silky sauce, and it's the most delicious way to make scalloped potatoes. But what's curious is that you don't purchase blocks of it in the refrigerated section (aside from the individually wrapped slices); rather, you pluck it from a room temperature shelf. Does that mean it's not real cheese? The answer is, well, sort of.

Velveeta is what's known as a pasteurized process cheese product, which is a sneaky way of saying it's not actual cheese. At one time, it was made out of cheese, and classified as a "pasteurized process cheese spread," but the Food and Drug Administration declared in 2002 that this description was misleading. The label was tweaked to reflect that fact, so it became "pasteurized process cheese product."

Velveeta no longer contains actual cheese, but things like skim milk, milk protein concentrate, and whey protein concentrate. So it's cheese-ish, but not technically cheese. There's also other ingredients in it, like canola oil and food additives, which help it melt into something, well, velvety.