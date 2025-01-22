Review: Velveeta's Vel2Go Has Made A Pocket Full Of Cheese Possible

Have you ever been out enjoying a meal at a restaurant and thought to yourself, these french fries could use a hefty dollop of processed cheese? Or maybe a single slice of cheese on a burger just doesn't hit the right note. Well, fear not, Velveeta is here to meet your on-the-go cheese needs with its latest limited-time launch.

Velveeta, the block of processed cheese that makes bowls of Mac & cheese extra comforting, has just dropped a single-serve version of its product. Vel2Go is a condiment pack of Velveeta cheese being sold online by Walmart while supplies last. Customers who snag them from Walmart's website get three cartons with four packets of Vel2Go in each carton for a total of 12 packets.

Cheese lovers can smear, drizzle, dip, and drench whatever they want in the thick, cheddar-like substance. But, is this first-of-its-kind cheese condiment as versatile as other sauces? When hot sauce can spice up pretty much anything, what does cheese have to offer us?

After all, there are many delicious ways to use Velveeta cheese that have nothing to do with making cheese dips. Even a batch of fudge can be made silky and smooth by using Velveeta to enhance the texture. With that in mind, let's see if this on-the go cheese takes everyday foods to the next level either on its own, with nachos, on a hot dog, in a bowl of ramen, or over steamed vegetables.