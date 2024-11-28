The Case For Adding Velveeta To Your Fudge

Cheese and chocolate are two flavors that are not often found together, so the thought of adding Velveeta to fudge might sound stomach-turning. Surprisingly though, this combo is one of the most delicious ways to use Velveeta cheese. Much like Velveeta can be added to savory sauces to create a smooth consistency, you can also add a block to fudge to nail the silky texture — and no, it won't make your fudge taste like boxed shells and cheese.

People who have never made fudge might not know how easy it is (seriously, you can make fudge with just two ingredients) or that cream cheese is commonly added. Just as cream cheese fudges don't taste like cheese, adding Velveeta to fudge is purely for texture and doesn't affect the flavor. The cheese's highly processed nature gives a creaminess that can be hard to replicate using natural ingredients.

This trick is not without its catches, however. Adding Velveeta to fudge will yield a thicker and stickier mixture than more traditional recipes. However, if you find it's getting too stiff, you can add a teaspoon of hot water to make the batter more manageable.