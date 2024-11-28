The Case For Adding Velveeta To Your Fudge
Cheese and chocolate are two flavors that are not often found together, so the thought of adding Velveeta to fudge might sound stomach-turning. Surprisingly though, this combo is one of the most delicious ways to use Velveeta cheese. Much like Velveeta can be added to savory sauces to create a smooth consistency, you can also add a block to fudge to nail the silky texture — and no, it won't make your fudge taste like boxed shells and cheese.
People who have never made fudge might not know how easy it is (seriously, you can make fudge with just two ingredients) or that cream cheese is commonly added. Just as cream cheese fudges don't taste like cheese, adding Velveeta to fudge is purely for texture and doesn't affect the flavor. The cheese's highly processed nature gives a creaminess that can be hard to replicate using natural ingredients.
This trick is not without its catches, however. Adding Velveeta to fudge will yield a thicker and stickier mixture than more traditional recipes. However, if you find it's getting too stiff, you can add a teaspoon of hot water to make the batter more manageable.
Velveeta can be added to more than just fudge
As the fudge example shows, Velveeta can be a surprisingly versatile kitchen ingredient, although it can certainly yield some hit-or-miss results. Kraft Heinz, the owner of Velveeta, once marketed a Velveeta martini, or Veltini, to select bars. However, this bizarrely cheesy cocktail quickly separated into fatty clumps, which does not sound delicious.
For fudge, however, Velveeta works well as an emulsifier, successfully combining oil and water for ultra-smooth mixtures. Velveeta's relatively mild taste also means its flavors will melt into the background of sauces and batters when combined with strong-tasting ingredients — in this case, a ton of sugar and cocoa powder. And chopped nuts, if you like.
Though most of them involve cheesy flavors, the emulsifying capabilities of Velveeta can improve numerous other recipes. It is a key ingredient in blended multi-cheese sauces, can help maintain a soup's creaminess, and can form the foundation of an easy dip.