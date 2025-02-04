Does Boxed Mac And Cheese Ever Really Go Bad?

Boxed mac and cheese is the definition of a pantry powerhouse. The easy, cheesy, and oh-so-comforting pasta dish is perfect for when you're low on groceries, and even lower on culinary motivation. Whether you opt to add salsa to boxed mac and cheese for a zesty twist, or round it out with some frozen fish sticks, this effortless crowd-favorite has saved the day (and the dinner table) countless times. Plus, given its shelf-stable nature, it's easy-peasy to stockpile boxed mac and cheese so you always have a backup dinner on standby. This brings us to a critical question, which we've probably all briefly pondered as we reach into the dark depths of the pantry: Can boxed mac and cheese go bad?

Most boxed mac and cheese products consist of dried pasta and processed cheese powder and are shelf-stable, meaning they can be safely stashed in your pantry at room temperature rather than requiring refrigeration. Generally speaking, some boxed mac and cheese and other shelf-stable foods can be safe to eat for a few months and even up to two years after their labeled expiration date. The cheesy comfort dish might not be quite as gooey and delicious past its best-by date. But whenever you're eating it, you can always boost the flavor of mac and cheese with Spam or ingredients like kimchi, chicken, or broccoli if it tastes lackluster.