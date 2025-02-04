Does Boxed Mac And Cheese Ever Really Go Bad?
Boxed mac and cheese is the definition of a pantry powerhouse. The easy, cheesy, and oh-so-comforting pasta dish is perfect for when you're low on groceries, and even lower on culinary motivation. Whether you opt to add salsa to boxed mac and cheese for a zesty twist, or round it out with some frozen fish sticks, this effortless crowd-favorite has saved the day (and the dinner table) countless times. Plus, given its shelf-stable nature, it's easy-peasy to stockpile boxed mac and cheese so you always have a backup dinner on standby. This brings us to a critical question, which we've probably all briefly pondered as we reach into the dark depths of the pantry: Can boxed mac and cheese go bad?
Most boxed mac and cheese products consist of dried pasta and processed cheese powder and are shelf-stable, meaning they can be safely stashed in your pantry at room temperature rather than requiring refrigeration. Generally speaking, some boxed mac and cheese and other shelf-stable foods can be safe to eat for a few months and even up to two years after their labeled expiration date. The cheesy comfort dish might not be quite as gooey and delicious past its best-by date. But whenever you're eating it, you can always boost the flavor of mac and cheese with Spam or ingredients like kimchi, chicken, or broccoli if it tastes lackluster.
What the expiration date on boxed mac and cheese really means
Popular boxed mac and cheese brands like Kraft and Annie's Homegrown are typically stamped with best-by dates, which inform consumers when the product will still offer the best quality and maximum flavor. This basically means when it is guaranteed to be in tip-top condition. However, there is some confusion around expiration dates, and just because a food product is past its prime doesn't mean it's not totally safe to eat.
There is no universal food dating system in the United States, and the USDA maintains that food dating is about quality and not safety. That means shelf-stable foods may be safe to consume after their labeled expiration dates, but the condition may have deteriorated. Of course, it's always wise to use common sense –- and your five senses. If that boxed mac smells, looks, or tastes off, or you notice mold or torn or damaged packaging, please toss it.
In conclusion, unopened boxed mac and cheese stored properly at room temperature should be perfectly fine for up to a couple of years. Once you're past that two-year mark, it's probably not worth attempting to prepare it due to the inevitable decline in flavor and quality. You can always indulge in another easy and cheesy dinner option instead, such as a good brand of supermarket frozen pizza.