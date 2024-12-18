Brighten Up Boxed Mac And Cheese With A Zesty Mix-In
Boxed mac and cheese is the quintessential comfort meal. It's impossible to beat this pantry powerhouse's cheesy, customizable convenience. Although the classic taste of Kraft Original (or Annie's Homegrown white cheddar shells if we're feeling fancy) can certainly stand alone, boxed mac is the perfect base for all kinds of fun additions. For a zesty kick, consider combining yours with another super-convenient pantry staple: jarred salsa. It might sound a little strange, but we promise it's delicious.
Adding salsa is one of the easiest ways to brighten up boxed mac and cheese. It takes about five seconds and doesn't require any extra dishes. Just prepare the mac and cheese according to package directions, and stir in the salsa right before serving. You can add as much or as little as you like, but it's best to start with a few tablespoons and build up from there. This is especially perfect if you have mac-and-cheese-loving-but-picky eaters in the house because everyone can add their preferred amount to their portion. It's also a wonderful way to use up that open jar of salsa while it's still good.
How to make salsa mac and cheese
With the ever-increasing varieties of boxed mac and cheese and salsa brands on the market, the potential salsa-mac combinations are practically endless. From classic salsa rojo and Velveeta cheddar to nutty salsa macha and vegan mac, you really can't go wrong. Starting with your preferred brand of boxed mac and cheese is always a good idea. For a tangy twist, you could mix in a few scoops of your favorite grocery store salsa verde.
For extra freshness and textural variety, try topping it with pico de gallo. If you like your comfort food with a kick, consider using a spicier option such as Mrs. Renfro's Carolina Reaper or Mateo's Habanero Hot (warning: this is not for the faint of heart). Finally, don't be afraid to mix it up with some other fun additions like pulled pork or Greek yogurt for a protein boost or crushed tortilla chips and chopped green chiles for extra flavor and crunch. And that's it — with 20 minutes and a few pantry staples, you've got a fresh and flavorful twist on the ultimate comfort meal.