Brighten Up Boxed Mac And Cheese With A Zesty Mix-In

Boxed mac and cheese is the quintessential comfort meal. It's impossible to beat this pantry powerhouse's cheesy, customizable convenience. Although the classic taste of Kraft Original (or Annie's Homegrown white cheddar shells if we're feeling fancy) can certainly stand alone, boxed mac is the perfect base for all kinds of fun additions. For a zesty kick, consider combining yours with another super-convenient pantry staple: jarred salsa. It might sound a little strange, but we promise it's delicious.

Adding salsa is one of the easiest ways to brighten up boxed mac and cheese. It takes about five seconds and doesn't require any extra dishes. Just prepare the mac and cheese according to package directions, and stir in the salsa right before serving. You can add as much or as little as you like, but it's best to start with a few tablespoons and build up from there. This is especially perfect if you have mac-and-cheese-loving-but-picky eaters in the house because everyone can add their preferred amount to their portion. It's also a wonderful way to use up that open jar of salsa while it's still good.