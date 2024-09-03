How Long Does Salsa Stay Good After Being Opened?

The best jarred salsa is unmatched as far as chip dips go, with its savory (and sometimes sweet) blend of tomatoes and onions, and sometimes corn, jalapenos, cilantro, and lime. It's great for parties, game day, or solo snacking (mixed with ranch, perhaps?), but you don't always finish the jar in one sitting. So, how long do you have to eat it all before it starts to go bad?

Advertisement

Store-bought salsa that has been opened is good for anywhere from two to four weeks, as long as it's stored in the fridge (in contrast, homemade salsa — including the spicy salsa from Chipotle — should be eaten within three days for best quality). Whether store-bought or homemade, once opened or assembled, it should not sit out on your counter at room temperature for longer than two hours, as the temp can rise high enough that it promotes the rapid growth of bacteria.

Unopened jarred salsa that was not purchased in the refrigerated section of the supermarket (i.e., it was sold on regular grocery shelves, with other shelf-stable items) can be stored in the pantry for up to 18 months. Most jars, rather than an expiration date, come with a best-by date; you can open and eat the salsa if that date has passed slightly; just be aware that it might not be at its best quality.

Advertisement