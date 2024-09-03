How Long Does Salsa Stay Good After Being Opened?
The best jarred salsa is unmatched as far as chip dips go, with its savory (and sometimes sweet) blend of tomatoes and onions, and sometimes corn, jalapenos, cilantro, and lime. It's great for parties, game day, or solo snacking (mixed with ranch, perhaps?), but you don't always finish the jar in one sitting. So, how long do you have to eat it all before it starts to go bad?
Store-bought salsa that has been opened is good for anywhere from two to four weeks, as long as it's stored in the fridge (in contrast, homemade salsa — including the spicy salsa from Chipotle — should be eaten within three days for best quality). Whether store-bought or homemade, once opened or assembled, it should not sit out on your counter at room temperature for longer than two hours, as the temp can rise high enough that it promotes the rapid growth of bacteria.
Unopened jarred salsa that was not purchased in the refrigerated section of the supermarket (i.e., it was sold on regular grocery shelves, with other shelf-stable items) can be stored in the pantry for up to 18 months. Most jars, rather than an expiration date, come with a best-by date; you can open and eat the salsa if that date has passed slightly; just be aware that it might not be at its best quality.
Tips for storing salsa
Whether you purchased your salsa in the refrigerated section or not, into the fridge, it should go after it's been opened, preferably on a bottom shelf near the back where it's coldest. When you open a new jar or container of salsa, you are exposing it to the air, allowing bacteria and other microorganisms to find a soft place to land. You can reduce the risk of this happening in the fridge by ensuring the lid is on tightly and securely.
While it might be tempting to scoop salsa straight out of the jar, this can also increase the risk of bacteria finding its way into your tomato-y dip, so consider spooning it out into a bowl (and be sure to use clean spoons when you do). If you were serving up salsa as part of a party or event offering, do not save the leftover salsa that sat out. Not only did it likely sit out for longer than two hours, people aren't always as fastidious with their serving manners as we might wish them to be.
You can also freeze salsa for up to four months. We recommend placing it in a Ziploc bag and freezing it flat. That way, it'll thaw a lot faster and more evenly (in the refrigerator — don't thaw it on the counter) because the warmer air won't have to reach the center of a large chunk.
Signs your salsa has spoiled
Unfortunately, no salsa can last forever in the fridge or pantry, and one of the signs that your dip has turned is immediately apparent upon opening the jar. That would be the smell, which can be off at best and, at worst, disgusting, smelling rotten or rancid.
There is also its appearance, which, when fresh, shows bright, vivid colors, but when spoiled can instead look dull and turn more brownish or rust-colored. One sign that you should toss out the entire jar ASAP is the presence of mold. Even the slightest spec of the fuzzy stuff could be just the tip of the iceberg in terms of its presence throughout the entire jar.
Finally, salsa might look and smell okay, but if you taste it and the flavor just isn't right, don't chance it by eating more. It might turn out fine, but it could also equally turn out terribly, with you ending up in the bathroom with food poisoning. Throw it away and get yourself a new, fresh jar of your favorite salsa.