The Canned Ingredient That Gives Boxed Mac And Cheese A Boost

There is truly nothing more comforting in this world than a bowl of boxed mac and cheese. It's warm, creamy, and deliciously fake. But while the blue box classic will forever hold a special place in our hearts, there's actually a secret ingredient that can give your mac and cheese a serious boost. And no, it's not raisins (or an LED hairdryer?). We're talking about good ol' fashioned Spam. Yes, that's right. That canned marvel of preserved meat turns mac and cheese into a hearty meal that'll make you regret ever mocking such a solid culinary staple.

When fried, Spam doesn't just add some protein to the mac; it brings a perfect crispy and salty contrast to the gooey cheese. It's basically a pairing as legendary as, dare we say it, the grilled cheese and tomato soup combo, just with a meatier kick. And if you're worried about Spam's reputation, just remember — Spam enthusiasts around the world, like in Hawaii and the Philippines, actually cook the meat and swear by it. Eating it raw and then saying it tastes like garbage? C'mon, what did you expect?