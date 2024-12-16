The Canned Ingredient That Gives Boxed Mac And Cheese A Boost
There is truly nothing more comforting in this world than a bowl of boxed mac and cheese. It's warm, creamy, and deliciously fake. But while the blue box classic will forever hold a special place in our hearts, there's actually a secret ingredient that can give your mac and cheese a serious boost. And no, it's not raisins (or an LED hairdryer?). We're talking about good ol' fashioned Spam. Yes, that's right. That canned marvel of preserved meat turns mac and cheese into a hearty meal that'll make you regret ever mocking such a solid culinary staple.
When fried, Spam doesn't just add some protein to the mac; it brings a perfect crispy and salty contrast to the gooey cheese. It's basically a pairing as legendary as, dare we say it, the grilled cheese and tomato soup combo, just with a meatier kick. And if you're worried about Spam's reputation, just remember — Spam enthusiasts around the world, like in Hawaii and the Philippines, actually cook the meat and swear by it. Eating it raw and then saying it tastes like garbage? C'mon, what did you expect?
So, how to actually make Spam taste good?
If we haven't totally lost you yet and you're ready to take your mac and cheese to the next level, here's what you'll want to do. First, cube your Spam while your cast iron heats up with some oil over medium heat. When your pan is ready to go, toss those babies in and fry 'em up until they're crispy to your liking. Then, add to your freshly whipped-up batch of boxed mac and cheese. Give it all a stir and start digging in.
And if you want to make it fancy, toss in some herbs like chives or green onions. A squirt (or four) of sriracha and a dash of smoked paprika can also make this comforting hangover meal taste so gourmet that you'll forget you had five espresso martinis last night. You can even customize it with various kinds of Spam flavors like teriyaki or jalapeno. Whatever you're feeling, the combination of Spam, boxed mac, and rich cheese is pure comfort in a bowl. It's a one-dish wonder for when you're in the mood for something that's equally satisfying and indulgent as it is quick and easy. And if any haters turn their noses up at your newfound comfort meal? Hey, more for you.