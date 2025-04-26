How To Make Kraft Mac And Cheese Taste Just How You Remember It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The internet can agree on the '90s being the best decade for rollerblading by the beach with your collectible Beanie Babies, *NSYNC, computers announcing "You've got mail," and Kraft Mac and Cheese. That warm, creamy, blaze orange pasta was perfection in a bowl, easily boosted with BYO milk and butter — or not (Still good). But if you've tasted these world-famous elbows recently, you might be missing the tug on the ol' heartstrings. It's not you, it's Kraft — and completely new ingredients. Still, you can keep the spark alive with a few key adjustments ... and a packet of Velveeta (which is not real cheese).

This isn't the bittersweet reality of fading memories. Kraft Mac and Cheese tastes totally different today than it did almost 100 years ago, when it debuted in 1937 in a box of four servings for 19 cents. It was still processed and shelf stable, but back then, it had [gasp] — cheese — in it. Early days packaging noted semolina pasta, sharp American cheddar, skim milk, salt, sodium phosphate (to help the cheese melt), and artificial coloring. That's it. Fast forward to today, and the Kraft Original Blue Box boasts a slew of tongue-twisting ingredients, vitamin-boosted pasta, and a whey-based "cheese sauce mix" that derives from 15 ingredients — now with natural color from turmeric and annatto seeds.

While there were many low-key revamps over the years, the '90s Kraft mac recipe is clearly the one that got away. It had cheddar cheese and buttermilk in it, and you'll never get it out of your head.