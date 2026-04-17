The Disappointing Pop-Tart Flavor That Tastes Like Vitamins

Pop-Tarts are a quick and easy breakfast you can eat straight from the package (or toast them, if you're feeling frisky). But the thing is, hit any grocery store and you'll find yourself having to make some tough decisions on what to get. We ranked 13 different Pop-Tart flavors in one go to see which version of this iconic toaster pastry would be the best to start your day with, but there was one that we can wholeheartedly recommend you avoid altogether. Part of the reason is because this variety of Pop-Tarts tries to take advantage of a current diet trend. The flavor in question is the Frosted Slammin' Strawberry Protein Pop-Tarts, and they were just a complete dud.

"It tastes the way vitamins smell," wrote our taste tester. "That's the best way I can describe it and create any sort of relatable reference point. The strawberry flavor is not in fact slammin' because it's drowned out by whatever protein source is added to the recipe." To compound its poor flavor, the pastry portion itself tasted mildly stale when compared to the other varieties. The promise of 10 grams of protein might sound good in theory, but when push comes to shove Pop-Tarts and sick gains don't belong in the same sentence.