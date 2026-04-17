The Disappointing Pop-Tart Flavor That Tastes Like Vitamins
Pop-Tarts are a quick and easy breakfast you can eat straight from the package (or toast them, if you're feeling frisky). But the thing is, hit any grocery store and you'll find yourself having to make some tough decisions on what to get. We ranked 13 different Pop-Tart flavors in one go to see which version of this iconic toaster pastry would be the best to start your day with, but there was one that we can wholeheartedly recommend you avoid altogether. Part of the reason is because this variety of Pop-Tarts tries to take advantage of a current diet trend. The flavor in question is the Frosted Slammin' Strawberry Protein Pop-Tarts, and they were just a complete dud.
"It tastes the way vitamins smell," wrote our taste tester. "That's the best way I can describe it and create any sort of relatable reference point. The strawberry flavor is not in fact slammin' because it's drowned out by whatever protein source is added to the recipe." To compound its poor flavor, the pastry portion itself tasted mildly stale when compared to the other varieties. The promise of 10 grams of protein might sound good in theory, but when push comes to shove Pop-Tarts and sick gains don't belong in the same sentence.
Strawberry is otherwise a best-selling Pop-Tarts flavor
Protein aside, regular strawberry-flavored Pop-Tarts are a hot seller for the brand. In a report published by Casino Reviews last year, Frosted Strawberry was the favorite flavor for 13 states, which were California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah. They were originally invented in 1964, making strawberry one of the original flavors, though that coveted icing wouldn't be added until three years later in 1967.
The innovation of cramming protein into the pastries may not prove to be as remarkable as the icing was, as evidenced by our taste tester's experience. Having it come in dead last is saying something, but don't worry; Pop-Tarts recently released a Super Stuffed variety for those of you seeking out the maximum amount of fruity filling, and one of the flavors is indeed a strawberry version called Strawberry Blast. If you want to load up with extra protein in your diet, we might recommend you add cottage cheese into your baked sweets instead and just enjoy a classic Pop-Tarts flavor as-is. It's a national favorite for a reason.