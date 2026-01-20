13 Pop-Tart Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Pop-Tarts have been an acceptable and celebrated breakfast cop-out for decades. If you grew up in the '80s, Pop-Tarts were it. They still are. The divisiveness of what reigns supreme between consuming them toasted or straight from the pack is palpable. This nostalgic toaster pastry has stood the test of time and continues to innovate, regularly launching new flavors. Gone are the days where you only had a few to choose from.

Many trending flavors have made it into a Pop-Tart box, catering to a wide audience. Grocery displays are impressively filled with rows on rows on rows of Pop-Tart flavors, from basic to extra. It's a delicious spectrum that exists today all because a visionary at Kellogg's had the idea to riff on the classic breakfast jam on toast, and make it portable. Since that creative genius moment in the '60s, the brand has released around 100 flavors, although some Pop-Tarts flavors have been discontinued, too.

They are the GOAT of quick or on-the-go breakfasts and make the perfect snack, too. Join me on a gluttonous expedition to rank 13 Pop-Tart flavors worst to best. I will give it to you straight about winners and which do not deserve your time. As a Pop-Tart purist, I tasted all of them in their natural form, right out of the package (as did my family that demanded to participate in my rigorous research).