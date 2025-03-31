Discontinued Pop-Tarts Flavors We May Never Eat Again

When someone coined the term "breakfast of champions," we're pretty sure they were talking about Pop-Tarts. In the world of novelty quasi-dessert breakfast items, few compare to these convenient yet majestic toaster pastries. Often imitated but never truly duplicated, the magic of a Pop-Tart can be at least partly attributed to the fact that there's truly a flavor for every appetite. At the time of writing, you'll find over 20 varieties of Pop-Tart on grocery store shelves — from classics such as Frosted Strawberry to newer creations, like the Frosted Chocolatey Chip Pancake.

The flavors available today look very different from the Pop-Tarts of our youth. In fact, the Pop-Tarts lineup has changed multiple times in the past year alone. The harsh reality of life as a Pop-Tarts devotee is that new flavors come and go on a seemingly random basis. While a few flavors have cemented themselves as pillars of the Pop-Tarts brand, several were retired without warning over the years. Let these 17 discontinued Pop-Tarts flavors serve as a reminder that in the high-stakes world of toaster pastries, nothing is ever truly sacred.