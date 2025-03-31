Discontinued Pop-Tarts Flavors We May Never Eat Again
When someone coined the term "breakfast of champions," we're pretty sure they were talking about Pop-Tarts. In the world of novelty quasi-dessert breakfast items, few compare to these convenient yet majestic toaster pastries. Often imitated but never truly duplicated, the magic of a Pop-Tart can be at least partly attributed to the fact that there's truly a flavor for every appetite. At the time of writing, you'll find over 20 varieties of Pop-Tart on grocery store shelves — from classics such as Frosted Strawberry to newer creations, like the Frosted Chocolatey Chip Pancake.
The flavors available today look very different from the Pop-Tarts of our youth. In fact, the Pop-Tarts lineup has changed multiple times in the past year alone. The harsh reality of life as a Pop-Tarts devotee is that new flavors come and go on a seemingly random basis. While a few flavors have cemented themselves as pillars of the Pop-Tarts brand, several were retired without warning over the years. Let these 17 discontinued Pop-Tarts flavors serve as a reminder that in the high-stakes world of toaster pastries, nothing is ever truly sacred.
Splitz Chocolate-Strawberry Pop-Tarts
In 2007, Pop-Tarts came up with the perfect solution for indecisive shoppers: Pop-Tarts Splitz. This innovative new line of toaster pastries allowed fans to enjoy two flavors at once, with the highlight being the Splitz Chocolate-Strawberry. As the name suggests, this split a drizzled chocolate Pop-Tart with half a frosted strawberry toaster pastry. Its launch was heralded by an advertisement where the new combo reduced individual strawberry and chocolate Pop-Tarts to tears, having dethroned both as the number one flavor.
Unfortunately, this didn't end up being the case. We were always partial to Splitz Chocolate-Strawberry Pop-Tarts, but it doesn't seem everyone understood the vision. Splitz Pop-Tarts were discontinued in 2012. The line remained MIA for six years until it made a grand return in 2018 with a string of new flavor combinations (and, sadly, Chocolate-Strawberry didn't make the cut). Technically, you could still recreate the experience today by halving two Pop-Tarts and eating them as one, but there's something special about the novelty of Splitz that we still miss today.
Banana Crème Pie Pop-Tarts
Banana Crème Pie Pop-Tarts arrived in 2021 as a Walmart exclusive. They aimed to compact the decadence of the dessert into a single toaster pastry — a tough task, considering the artificial banana flavoring infamously tastes totally different from the real thing.
Unsurprisingly, reviews for the Banana Crème Pie Pop-Tarts were pretty divisive. Some claimed that they boasted an overwhelming banana scent and tasted too artificial compared to an actual banana cream pie. On the other hand, some were convinced that Kellogg's had managed to capture the essence of the actual dessert, for the Pop-Tarts tasted so similar. "Great banana flavor," raved one Reddit user, "it tastes like they used real bananas in the filling, not fake banana flavor."
Others argued that Banana Crème Pie was one of those flavors that tasted better frozen. Ultimately, it didn't matter who was right on the Banana Crème Pie Pop-Tarts front. The flavor was last seen in 2022 and has seemingly been locked back inside the Pop-Tarts vault.
Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts
Yes, Kellogg's discontinued Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts — the flavor so beloved it sparked mass emotional pleas to have it reinstated in the official lineup — for a second time. First axed in 2017, Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts returned in 2022. "Frosted Grape has been among the top flavors fans have been asking us to bring back," Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Marketing at Portable Wholesome Snacks, said in a press release. "So, we could not be more stoked to finally bring back this Pop-Tarts G.O.A.T. – Grape-ist Of All Time."
Fans were overjoyed to see this iconic blend of grape jelly filling, white icing, and crunchy purple sprinkles back on grocery store shelves. And yet, despite the fact Pop-Tarts vowed that Frosted Grape was back for good, the flavor was later quietly axed for a second time. While it still features on the Pop-Tarts website, the brand confirmed it was again discontinued in April 2024.
Apple-Currant Pop-Tarts
Hands up: who can explain what apple-currant tastes like? Nobody? Well, that was the rationalization behind Pop-Tarts axing the flavor before. Apple-Currant debuted as one of the OG Pop-Tarts flavors in 1964 alongside Strawberry, Blueberry, and Brown Sugar Cinnamon. Its time on this earth was brief because, in the words of Pop-Tarts itself, "Literally no one has ever seen a currant."
On the contrary, we can confirm that we have not only seen but eaten a currant. In fact, considering their short lifespan, we're sure there are probably more people on the planet who have tried currants than ever managed to actually eat Apple-Currant Pop-Tarts. As the brand points out, it later introduced something similar with Apple Pop-Tarts. However, these have also since disappeared from the Pop-Tarts lineup, with the closest thing to the flavor today being the Frosted Apple Cinnamon Apple Jacks Pop-Tarts.
Peach Cobbler Pop-Tarts
Peach Cobbler Pop-Tarts launched in 2021 alongside the aforementioned Banana Crème Pie Pop-Tarts. Just like the latter, the idea was they would provide a snackable alternative to the fan-favorite dessert, stuffing the typical crust of a Pop-Tart with a peach-flavored filling. It only took one year for Peach Cobbler to be relegated to the ranks of discontinued Pop-Tarts flavors. Considering it took another year for people to notice, we're not overly surprised.
Reviews for Peach Cobbler Pop-Tarts were generally lukewarm, with some noting that they tasted very artificial. One reviewer even likened its filling to Peach Jolly Ranchers — you know, the gold standard of genuine fruit flavors. Others complained that it would've been more accurate to dub them Peach Pop-Tarts, as besides the technical presence of a crust, there wasn't much linking it to an actual peach cobbler. While these Pop-Tarts definitely had their fans, we understand why the powers that be decided to cull them from the permanent flavor lineup.
Mint Chocolate Chip Pop-Tarts
All Pop-Tarts can technically be enjoyed frozen, but Mint Chocolate Chip Pop-Tarts stood out because the company encouraged eating them cold. Unfortunately, few people had the chance to do so as the pastries — which stuffed a chocolate crust with a mint-chocolate filling, topped with white icing and chocolate sprinkles — were axed in 2007, just one year after their launch.
Considering that fans still call for their return over a decade later, those lucky enough to try Mint Chocolate Chip Pop-Tarts were (and are) extremely enthusiastic. "I can still taste them all these years later," recalled one fan on Reddit. "I used to have them frozen, and I can even remember what biting into [it] felt like." The brand has responded to plenty of these passionate fans calling for their return on social media over the years, but with most of its responses primarily following the lines of "thanks, but it's gone," we're not expecting a Mint Chocolate Chip Pop-Tarts renaissance any time soon.
Strawberry Cheese Danish Pop-Tarts
The best Pop-Tarts put a unique spin on already popular sweet treats. Case in point: the Strawberry Cheese Danish Pop-Tarts. With each pastry containing alternating strips of strawberry jelly and cream cheese, this remains one of the most interesting flavor combinations in Pop-Tarts history. Yet, this still wasn't enough to save it from its untimely demise in 2009.
Cream cheese sounds like such an obvious addition to a fruity Pop-Tart, which is why we're surprised the company hasn't made any more recent attempts at reproducing this flavor profile. Before the Strawberry Cheese Danish Pop-Tarts, it experimented with Pop-Tarts Pastry Swirls — essentially rounder, thicker versions of Pop-Tarts stuffed with cream cheese and fruity fillings — in what appeared to be a transparent attempt at competing with Toaster Strudels. Unfortunately, these also met the chopping block. Maybe Pop-Tarts will take another stab at something similar in the future, but for now, we'll have to DIY our own substitute by dipping Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts into cream cheese.
Frosted Chocolate Cupcake Pop-Tarts
With the familiar white swirl atop chocolate icing, these Pop-Tarts looked an awful lot like Hostess Cupcakes. By all accounts, the pairing of a chocolate crust with a creamy vanilla-flavored filling also tasted a lot like cupcakes. Considering Pop-Tarts has no legal connection to Hostess, however, they came bearing the vague title of Frosted Chocolate Cupcake Pop-Tarts. Subtle.
The definitely-not-Hostess-related flavor first hit shelves in 2019, when they were met with generally positive reviews. The crumbly pastry did a nice job of offsetting the sweet filling in a way reminiscent of the beloved Hostess snack. Frosted Chocolate Cupcake Pop-Tarts were still available during the peak of the pandemic but sadly met the chopping block in 2021. There's nothing overtly similar available to fill that void today, with the closest equivalents being the Frosted Cookies & Crème (which features a darker crust and white icing) and the Frosted Chocolate Fudge (which swaps the vanilla filling for chocolate).
Frosted Blueberry Muffin Pop-Tarts
As if Pop-Tarts didn't have a tight enough grip on the breakfast industry, in 2009, it decided to take on one of the meal's biggest staples: the blueberry muffin. While the company already offered Frosted Blueberry Pop-Tarts (and still does today), it differentiated its new offering by toning down the sweetness and using a creamy filling that combined muffin and blueberry flavors.
Whether or not this succeeded in actually tasting like a blueberry muffin is debatable. What's slightly more clear is that these Pop-Tarts were popular regardless. Long after their discontinuation, a Change.org petition calling for their return still racks up new signatures. The petition's creator even went so far as to claim, "I can not go the rest of my life without ever tasting one of these delicacies again ... It is my dying wish. (I am not actually dying, but you get it)." Dramatic, yes, but accurate.
Frosted Vanilla Milkshake Pop-Tarts
In 2006, a new lineup of Pop-Tarts hit the scene. Its Ice Cream Shoppe flavors drew inspiration from nostalgic sweet treats, with the Frosted Vanilla Milkshake serving as a particular standout in our eyes. At least, until they were discontinued. Over a decade went by with no sign of these sprinkle-covered wonders. Then, in 2018, they returned alongside their strawberry-flavored sister.
In 2006, the Frosted Vanilla Milkshake Pop-Tarts contained a vanilla filling comparable to soft-serve. They may not have packed the strongest flavor — or tasted much like a milkshake — but they were a pleasant addition to the Pop-Tarts lineup and deserved bonus points for the fact that they smelled amazing. While Frosted Strawberry Milkshake Pop-Tarts are still around today, we lost Vanilla Milkshake for a second time at some point. There's not as much noise surrounding its discontinuation online as other flavors, so we wouldn't count on it returning any time soon. But then again, nothing's impossible when it comes to Pop-Tarts.
Splitz Drizzled Sugar Cookie & Frosted Brownie Batter Pop-Tarts
Pop-Tarts first tried making Splitz a thing in the 2000s, combining two beloved flavors to create an epic new mega-flavor. While the first round of Splitz Pop-Tarts ended in a quiet discontinuation, that didn't put the company off a second attempt in 2018.
This time around, the flavors were more creative than ever. Splitz Drizzled Sugar Cookie & Frosted Brownie Batter Pop-Tarts took the spotlight. Half of the Pop-Tart recreated the simplicity of a sugar cookie, while the other half contained a rich, fudgy filling akin to uncooked brownie batter. The two didn't necessarily complement each other when eaten together, with the brownie drowning out the subtle sugar cookie flavor. That being said, each half independently delivered on the flavor front and received warmer responses than other new entries to the Splitz line. While that wasn't enough to save it from discontinuation, it has earned Splitz Drizzled Sugar Cookie & Frosted Brownie Batter Pop-Tarts a place in the pantheon of the most ambitious Pop-Tarts creations.
Frosted Red Velvet Cupcake Pop-Tarts
Red velvet has been around for decades, but in the mid-2010s, it went from a popular to a full-blown phenomenon. There was a point where it felt like every brand was launching red velvet-flavored something, and Pop-Tarts was no exception.
First introduced in 2013, right on the cusp of peak red velvet, the Frosted Red Velvet Cupcake Pop-Tarts have come and gone several times since their inception. Oddly, they've always paired a vibrant red crust with a generic white creme filling rather than cream cheese, as is the standard for red velvet. Cupcake accuracy aside, they've earned a loyal following among Pop-Tarts super fans. "It tastes just like red velvet which I like," explained one Reddit user. "Lots of red velvet products taste like chocolate with red food coloring."
Despite repeated pleas over the years, Frosted Red Velvet Cupcake Pop-Tarts were last available at some point between 2021 and 2023. The red velvet hype may have died down somewhat since the 2010s, but there's still an appetite for the flavor's return. Your move, Pop-Tarts.
Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pop-Tarts
We understand that breakfast is the most important of the day, but Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pop-Tarts make a strong case for just starting the morning with a hefty day of sugar. These toaster pastries took indulgent cookie dough and wrapped it in a chocolate-frosted crust, creating what one Reddit user so aptly described as a "sweet delicacy."
While you'd think that any company that invented such an iconic culinary creation would do its best to keep it around for the long haul, Pop-Tarts decided to do the opposite. It's not clear when stores stopped stocking Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pop-Tarts, but Pop-Tarts confirmed the flavor's discontinuation in 2023, three years after a petition was set up demanding its return. Like most petitions regarding long-lost Pop-Tarts flavors, this has been in vain — so far, at least — leaving a cookie dough-shaped hole in the Pop-Tarts lineup.
Wild! Watermelon Pop-Tarts
Novelty foods were huge in the 1990s, opening the door to creations as unique as Wild! Watermelon Pop-Tarts. Promoted with an animated advertisement that featured a massive watermelon monster with teeth (because obviously), these squeezed a jelly-like watermelon filling into the regular ol' Pop-Tarts crust, topped with bright pink frosting, drizzled with an equally lurid green icing.
From Dunkaroos to Trix Yogurt, multiple '90s treats have staged comebacks in recent years. The odds of Wild! Watermelon Pop-Tarts joining that group seem slim. While a petition has called for the flavor's return, it's accumulated less than 10 signatures, which isn't indicative of a cult classic. Pop-Tarts also made a fresh attempt at watermelon toaster pastries in the 2010s, but was discontinuated. Personally, we're not too sure how well watermelon complements pastry. We commend any attempt at being bold with flavor, but maybe some things just aren't meant to be a Pop-Tart.
Lemon Crème Pie Pop-Tarts
Lemon Crème Pie Pop-Tarts were one of several attempts at condensing iconic desserts into toaster pastry form in 2017. Though the concept of sharp lemon and sweet cream as a breakfast combo may sound jarring, some customers were surprisingly liked the idea. The pastry was praised for its shortbread-esque flavor, while the filling received positive points for toeing the perfect balance between sour and saccharine. "Good strong lemon flavor," one Reddit user raved in their review.
Others, however, had similar complaints to other dessert-inspired Pop-Tarts, such as Peach Cobbler and the Banana Crème Pie: the filling tasted too artificial to convincingly mimic a lemon cream pie. Much like the Peach Cobbler and the Banana Crème Pie, it seems like the critics won out with the Lemon Crème Pie Pop-Tarts as they were ultimately scrubbed from the Pop-Tarts lineup and haven't been seen again since.
Frosted Blue Raspberry Pop Tarts
Blue raspberries don't exist, yet the food industry has run riot playing with the imaginary flavor for decades. In Pop-Tarts' case, its foray into bright blue territory came in the form of Frosted Blue Raspberry Pop Tarts — a sweet treat first launched in 2015, combining a blue raspberry filling, vanilla icing, and a fittingly neon drizzle.
No offense to blue raspberry enthusiasts, but we understand why they were pulled after three years. Blue raspberry is one of those flavors that looks and tastes wonderful when you're a child, then seems slightly more suspect as an adult. For parents picking up snacks for their kids, we can also imagine that something this lurid in color would give you pause at the grocery store. However, we clearly don't speak for everyone in that sentiment, as there are still those rooting for its return.
French Toast Pop-Tarts
French toast ranks among the most indulgent breakfast foods, consisting of bread soaked with eggs, milk, and spices, fried, and slathered in toppings like maple syrup. Back in 2004, Pop-Tarts was ambitious enough to try and deconstruct this indulgence, squeezing every flavor into a single toaster pastry. For the most part, it seems to have succeeded. Reviews praised its flaky pastry and cinnamon-sugar topping, with one Reddit user recalling, "That super artificial maple flavor and toasty puffy pastry was so distinct. Nothing compares."
Nowadays, you'll have to make actual French toast to enjoy those flavors because Pop-Tarts dropped the variety in 2007. Since then, its official social media channels have fielded several requests to reverse the decision, with Pop-Tarts even responding to one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2017 that it "can't think of a much batter idea" than bringing French Toast Pop-Tarts back from the dead. Years later, however, shelves of Pop-Tarts remain decidedly French Toast-free.