Marilyn Monroe's Favorite Dessert Was A Classic

At the height of Marilyn Monroe's career, fans wanted to know every detail of the star's life, including who she was dating and what she ate. The blonde bombshell actually ate breakfast like a bodybuilder, and preferred simple, protein-filled dinners. She even admitted that her eating habits during the day made it possible for her to enjoy regular servings of her favorite dessert: a hot fudge sundae.

As Monroe told "Pageant" magazine (via Into The Gloss) in 1952, "I have developed the habit of stopping off at Wil Wright's ice cream parlor for a hot fudge sundae on my way home from my evening drama classes. I'm sure that I couldn't allow myself this indulgence were it not that my normal diet is composed almost totally of protein foods." According to a vintage menu from Wil Wright's, the hot fudge sundae was considered a "fancy sundae," and was served with whipped cream, almonds, and a baby macaroon, all for 45 cents.

Wil Wright's was a chain of Los Angeles-based ice cream parlors known for its cheery, old-time feel. With locations in Beverly Hills, Westwood Village, and on the Sunset Strip, the parlors were popular with movie stars like Clark Gable, Judy Garland, and, of course, Monroe. Adding to the company's reputation was the fact that Romanoff's, a restaurant where even A-list stars waited hours for a table, served Wil Wright's ice cream.