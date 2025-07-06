Marilyn Monroe's Favorite Dessert Was A Classic
At the height of Marilyn Monroe's career, fans wanted to know every detail of the star's life, including who she was dating and what she ate. The blonde bombshell actually ate breakfast like a bodybuilder, and preferred simple, protein-filled dinners. She even admitted that her eating habits during the day made it possible for her to enjoy regular servings of her favorite dessert: a hot fudge sundae.
As Monroe told "Pageant" magazine (via Into The Gloss) in 1952, "I have developed the habit of stopping off at Wil Wright's ice cream parlor for a hot fudge sundae on my way home from my evening drama classes. I'm sure that I couldn't allow myself this indulgence were it not that my normal diet is composed almost totally of protein foods." According to a vintage menu from Wil Wright's, the hot fudge sundae was considered a "fancy sundae," and was served with whipped cream, almonds, and a baby macaroon, all for 45 cents.
Wil Wright's was a chain of Los Angeles-based ice cream parlors known for its cheery, old-time feel. With locations in Beverly Hills, Westwood Village, and on the Sunset Strip, the parlors were popular with movie stars like Clark Gable, Judy Garland, and, of course, Monroe. Adding to the company's reputation was the fact that Romanoff's, a restaurant where even A-list stars waited hours for a table, served Wil Wright's ice cream.
History of hot fudge sundaes
Like Wil Wright's Ice Cream shops, the hot fudge sundae also has roots in Los Angeles. Credit for its creation is usually given to Clarence Clifton Brown, commonly referred to as C.C. Brown, who opened an ice cream and candy shop in downtown Los Angeles in 1906. There, he combined his heated, signature fudge sauce with vanilla ice cream to create the first hot fudge sundae. In 1929, Brown passed the business to his son, Cliff, who moved the shop to Hollywood Boulevard; there, it gained its own following among celebrities like as Monroe, Bob Hope, and Marlon Brando. Though the parlor offered sandwiches. salads, and other ice cream creations, the hot fudge sundae made it famous.
Naturally, other ice cream parlors caught on to this new, tasty creation, and hot fudge sundaes eventually became a staple of any ice cream shop menu. Today, of course, with jarred fudge sauce and plenty of vanilla ice cream brands to choose from (here's our list of the best and worst), it's easy for anyone to make their own sundae at home. The classic toppings at C.C. Brown's were whipped cream and chopped nuts, but the sky's the limit when it comes to what you want to adorn yours with. From sprinkles to fruit to maraschino cherries, they all have a place on a sundae. And if you want someone to make it for you, like Monroe did, you'll likely find a hot fudge sundae option anywhere that serves ice cream.