The California Restaurant Where The Who's Who Of Old Hollywood Would Wait Hours For A Table

If you look up 326 North Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, California, on Google Maps, you will be taken to a sunny image of one of LA's most famous streets. The address houses a Saint Laurent boutique, flanked by Valentino and Moncler shops. This luxury brand surely draws in celebrities in La-La Land, but probably never attracts crowds the way a previous tenant did. During Hollywood's Golden Age, this address housed Romanoff's, a restaurant known for its high-profile clientele and cutthroat selectivity when it came to admittance.

From the time Romanoff's opened in 1939, the crème de la crème of Tinseltown clamored to get inside. The owner, who was known as Prince Michael Alexandrovich Dmitry Obolensky Romanoff, opened the eatery with the help of some A-list pals which included Cary Grant, James Cagney, Charlie Chaplin, and Humphrey Bogart, so the restaurant's reputation for being an illustrious locale was already in place. The most desirable seating at Romanoff's included five booth tables located at the front of the restaurant. Sitting here meant all eyes — those inside the restaurant and those passing by outside — were on you. For a fame-hungry celebrity, this was everything. Some stars would sit at the bar for hours in hopes that they'd score a spot at a booth, but nothing was guaranteed.

Owner Romanoff worked hard to secure his reputation and maintain the exclusiveness of his restaurant. But, interestingly enough, this man who claimed to be of royal bloodlines, turned out to be nothing more than a petty scam artist, despite his very successful restaurant endeavor.