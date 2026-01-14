The Protein-Packed Ingredient That Deserves A Spot In Your Breakfast Oatmeal

If oatmeal is your breakfast go-to but you find yourself ravenous an hour later, what your bowl of oats likely needs is a hit of protein for more staying power. And I'm not talking about stirring in a dollop of cottage or Greek yogurt for a better breakfast, rather tiny yet mighty flaxseeds — potentially the most underrated nutrient powerhouse that can be used as an oatmeal addition. All that while adding a subtle, nutty touch of flavor.

If you're not familiar with flaxseeds (aka linseeds), they're tiny, tear-shaped seeds that, when ground, boast 3 grams of protein per 2-tablespoon serving. Their protein content categorizes them as one of the highest-protein seeds alongside hemp, chia, sunflower and pumpkin seeds. Adding 2 tablespoons of ground flaxseeds to a standard serving of oatmeal (about 1/2 cup dry rolled oats made with 1 cup of dairy-based milk, the water swap your oatmeal needs) brings your oatmeal to approximately 16 grams of hunger-squashing protein. Studies consistently show that individuals who consume a breakfast with a moderate to high amount of protein experience more favorable health outcomes overall due to protein's ability to help balance blood sugar levels which then creates a cascade of benefits throughout the body.

Aside from their impressive protein punch, a serving of ground flaxseeds also contains approximately 3 grams of fiber, is low in carbs at just 4 grams, and provides 5 grams of health-promoting unsaturated fat. Speaking of fat, flaxseeds are also one of the few plant-based foods naturally high in omega-3 fatty acids, making them a nutritious addition to just about any diet type — from vegetarian or vegan to paleo or keto.