The Protein-Packed Ingredient That Deserves A Spot In Your Breakfast Oatmeal
If oatmeal is your breakfast go-to but you find yourself ravenous an hour later, what your bowl of oats likely needs is a hit of protein for more staying power. And I'm not talking about stirring in a dollop of cottage or Greek yogurt for a better breakfast, rather tiny yet mighty flaxseeds — potentially the most underrated nutrient powerhouse that can be used as an oatmeal addition. All that while adding a subtle, nutty touch of flavor.
If you're not familiar with flaxseeds (aka linseeds), they're tiny, tear-shaped seeds that, when ground, boast 3 grams of protein per 2-tablespoon serving. Their protein content categorizes them as one of the highest-protein seeds alongside hemp, chia, sunflower and pumpkin seeds. Adding 2 tablespoons of ground flaxseeds to a standard serving of oatmeal (about 1/2 cup dry rolled oats made with 1 cup of dairy-based milk, the water swap your oatmeal needs) brings your oatmeal to approximately 16 grams of hunger-squashing protein. Studies consistently show that individuals who consume a breakfast with a moderate to high amount of protein experience more favorable health outcomes overall due to protein's ability to help balance blood sugar levels which then creates a cascade of benefits throughout the body.
Aside from their impressive protein punch, a serving of ground flaxseeds also contains approximately 3 grams of fiber, is low in carbs at just 4 grams, and provides 5 grams of health-promoting unsaturated fat. Speaking of fat, flaxseeds are also one of the few plant-based foods naturally high in omega-3 fatty acids, making them a nutritious addition to just about any diet type — from vegetarian or vegan to paleo or keto.
How to buy, store, and use flaxseeds in your oatmeal for maximum nutrition and flavor
Flaxseeds can be found almost anywhere groceries are sold. They're usually organic and sold as either whole or ground at an affordable price point, typically ranging from $4 to $7 per pound depending on variety, brand, store, and location. To get the biggest bang for your buck — and for your body — it's best to buy flaxseeds whole and grind them yourself at home which you can then store in the freezer. This extra step is important because when flaxseeds are whole, all of their nutrients are bound and protected inside the shell. Once ground, those nutrients begin to degrade unless they're immediately preserved in the freezer, similar to what happens after crops are harvested. Not only will you absorb more nutrients from freshly ground flaxseeds, but when added to oatmeal they show their superiority to other high-protein seeds by adding a complementary nutty flavor while becoming nearly undetectable texture-wise once stirred in — perfect for picky eaters.
When you're ready to stir ground flaxseeds into your oats, simply remove them from the freezer and add a serving (or more) to either a piping-hot bowl of oatmeal or an overnight oat mixture ready to be chilled. To boost the protein content of your oatmeal even further, in addition to ground flaxseeds consider adding protein powder and Greek yogurt.