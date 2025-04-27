Your Everyday Oatmeal Will Taste Rich And Silky With One Simple Swap

There are a variety of methods for cooking oatmeal, such as the microwave, oven, or slow cooker, but I always go for the good old stovetop method. A 2-to-1 ratio of liquid to oats is always a safe bet, although you can alter the amounts depending on whether you prefer a thicker or thinner consistency. Simply add the oats to a small saucepan with any kind of milk and a pinch of salt. Salt is the crucial seasoning your bland oatmeal needs – it is the difference between a delicious breakfast and baby food.

Bring the oats up to a simmer before dropping the heat to low and popping a lid on to let them cook. However, be mindful of overcooking, as this is one of the biggest mistakes people make when cooking oatmeal. Instant oats will only take a minute or two, rolled oats require around 5 minutes, and steel-cut oats can take up to 30 minutes.When cooking with milk, you have to remember that it has a tendency to burn at a low temperature, so keep an eye on the simmering oatmeal more so than you would when cooking with water. The best part is finishing your bowl of milky oats with your choice of toppings. The classic brown sugar and cinnamon will taste extra rich with the added milk, or if you stir in shredded cheese, you will basically create mac and cheese oatmeal for breakfast.