Your Everyday Oatmeal Will Taste Rich And Silky With One Simple Swap
Oatmeal is good enough to eat every day of your life; it's quick to prepare, comforting to eat, and loaded with carbohydrates, fiber, and protein that keep you full and satisfied all morning. Oats are also endlessly customizable. To make your breakfast whatever you want it to be, you can mix them with a wide variety of fruits, jams, spices, and even savory additions like soft-boiled eggs and cheese. I swear, I'm not being paid by the Quaker Oats company to say this either.
No matter if you prefer instant, old-fashioned rolled, or hearty steel-cut oat varieties, upgrade your morning oatmeal easily with one simple swap. Instead of cooking your oatmeal in bland, boring water, swap in equal parts milk and experience a velvety texture and rich, creamy sweetness you usually don't experience with your typical ho-hum bowl of gloopy oats. Cook your oats in milk once, and you'll never go back.
Make your oatmeal milky
There are a variety of methods for cooking oatmeal, such as the microwave, oven, or slow cooker, but I always go for the good old stovetop method. A 2-to-1 ratio of liquid to oats is always a safe bet, although you can alter the amounts depending on whether you prefer a thicker or thinner consistency. Simply add the oats to a small saucepan with any kind of milk and a pinch of salt. Salt is the crucial seasoning your bland oatmeal needs – it is the difference between a delicious breakfast and baby food.
Bring the oats up to a simmer before dropping the heat to low and popping a lid on to let them cook. However, be mindful of overcooking, as this is one of the biggest mistakes people make when cooking oatmeal. Instant oats will only take a minute or two, rolled oats require around 5 minutes, and steel-cut oats can take up to 30 minutes.When cooking with milk, you have to remember that it has a tendency to burn at a low temperature, so keep an eye on the simmering oatmeal more so than you would when cooking with water. The best part is finishing your bowl of milky oats with your choice of toppings. The classic brown sugar and cinnamon will taste extra rich with the added milk, or if you stir in shredded cheese, you will basically create mac and cheese oatmeal for breakfast.