Cottage Cheese Vs Greek Yogurt: Which Dairy Product Makes For A Better Breakfast?

Cottage cheese and Greek yogurt were popular breakfast options long before social media influencers made them trendy. Both low-fat, unflavored Greek yogurt and cottage cheese have nutritional profiles that are nearly identical: They contain approximately 180 calories and 25 grams of protein, and Greek yogurt has 5 grams of fat, while cottage cheese has 10 grams. Greek yogurt and cottage also have around 8 to 10 grams of carbohydrates; however, Greek yogurt has more sugar at 9 grams, while cottage cheese has 6 grams.

Where they really diverge is in calcium and sodium content. A cup of Greek yogurt has 187 milligrams of calcium and 83 milligrams of sodium, while cottage cheese contains 282 milligrams of calcium and a surprisingly high amount of sodium (709 milligrams). Since they're both fermented dairy products, they also contain probiotics, though their presence in cottage cheese is sometimes dependent on the brand.

High protein content is what really makes cottage cheese and Greek yogurt equally excellent choices for starting the day. Research indicates that consuming a high-protein breakfast helps individuals stay fuller for longer, which leads to better blood sugar regulation and improved overall bodily functions throughout the day, including enhanced cognitive performance, consistent energy levels, and better mood control.

However, the crucial factor that's often overlooked in comparing the two dairy products is their varying rates of digestion. Greek yogurt is mainly comprised of whey protein, which has a quicker rate of digestion than casein protein, which is found in cottage cheese. That difference can be the deciding factor in determining which is the more superior breakfast.