It Only Takes 2 Ingredients To Make Delicious Cottage Cheese Tortillas
Tortillas made out of cottage cheese? Admittedly, It sounds like one of those trendy, too-good-to-be-true food hacks that show up on your feed, rack up millions of views, and then flop when you put it to the test. But this one? This one's legit. With just two ingredients – cottage cheese and eggs – you can whip up homemade tortillas that are high in protein, low in carbs, and surprisingly delicious.
There's not much effort required because the process doesn't involve a whole lot of work to begin with. The batter blends up silky-smooth and pours easily, making it ideal for even cooking in a nonstick skillet. You can swirl the pan to spread the batter thinly, which helps get a nice flexible texture — or cook it on a lined sheet-pan in the oven if you prefer. And once it's cooked, the edges get a little golden while the center stays tender and pliable, which is perfect for rolling without tearing.
By the end of these few steps, you'll get a versatile wrap that works with everything from breakfast tacos like you find at Taco Bell to sandwich roll-ups. What's so impressive is the fact that they hold together well, and reheat like a charm — you can keep them in the fridge for a couple of days or freezer for up to a month, thaw, and reheat in the microwave. If you're sick of throwing out half-used packs of tortillas that went stale in your fridge drawer, this is your new go-to. These cottage cheese tortillas feel like a miracle hack, and you don't even have to leave your house to pull them off.
It's easy to customize cottage cheese tortillas
On their own, cottage cheese tortillas have a mild flavor — like an eggy crepe with the slightest hint of cheesiness. That's what makes them so great for customization, though. Because the base is neutral, you can season them to fit just about any meal. If you want to add some kick, mix in red pepper flakes, a touch of hot sauce, or taco seasoning before you blend. Or, if you're making something more brunchy, a little rosemary, thyme, or everything bagel seasoning takes them in a whole new direction. Garlic powder, cumin, paprika, onion powder, even blitzed fresh baby spinach – you name it, it works.
You're basically creating a protein-packed wrapper that can flex in any direction. It's great for cheese fillings, deli meat and mustard, hummus and roasted veggies, and lots of other versatile meal ideas. And if you crisp it up in a pan with a little oil or cheese, it's an easy way to make a wrap feel like a full-blown meal without a lot of work or ingredients.
You can get seriously creative with how you use these tortillas beyond sandwiches, too. Use them as a base for a quick breakfast pizza – top one with scrambled eggs, cheese, maybe a little salsa, and pop it under the broiler for a minute or two. Or layer a few in a baking dish with sauce and fillings for a fast, low-carb lasagna-style bake. You can cut them into strips and bake or pan-fry for tortilla-like chips that are great for soups or dipping. They're also ideal for meal prep. Make a batch, stash them in the fridge, and warm them up as needed. They reheat nicely in a dry pan, microwave, or toaster oven, and they don't fall apart like some other alternatives tend to.