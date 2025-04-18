It Only Takes 2 Ingredients To Make Delicious Cottage Cheese Tortillas

Tortillas made out of cottage cheese? Admittedly, It sounds like one of those trendy, too-good-to-be-true food hacks that show up on your feed, rack up millions of views, and then flop when you put it to the test. But this one? This one's legit. With just two ingredients – cottage cheese and eggs – you can whip up homemade tortillas that are high in protein, low in carbs, and surprisingly delicious.

There's not much effort required because the process doesn't involve a whole lot of work to begin with. The batter blends up silky-smooth and pours easily, making it ideal for even cooking in a nonstick skillet. You can swirl the pan to spread the batter thinly, which helps get a nice flexible texture — or cook it on a lined sheet-pan in the oven if you prefer. And once it's cooked, the edges get a little golden while the center stays tender and pliable, which is perfect for rolling without tearing.

By the end of these few steps, you'll get a versatile wrap that works with everything from breakfast tacos like you find at Taco Bell to sandwich roll-ups. What's so impressive is the fact that they hold together well, and reheat like a charm — you can keep them in the fridge for a couple of days or freezer for up to a month, thaw, and reheat in the microwave. If you're sick of throwing out half-used packs of tortillas that went stale in your fridge drawer, this is your new go-to. These cottage cheese tortillas feel like a miracle hack, and you don't even have to leave your house to pull them off.