Review: The New Pop-Tarts Super Stuffed Prove That You Can, In Fact, Have Too Much Of A Good Thing

After splitting one in half, I have to say they certainly live up to their promise, because man are these things packed. They are so filled, in fact, that the thin pastry shell took a fair beating during transit. Some of the Pop-Tarts I opened were already broken, though I'm guessing the ones being shipped to retail stores will likely be handled a little more gently. One thing to note is that because these Pop-Tarts are big, they are individually wrapped, with one pastry assigned to each serving (a box contains five pastries).

That being said, after my first center bite of each, I came to one conclusion: These things are enormously sweet. Like, way too sweet. At least, for me. If I were to compare the ratio of these to another snack product, I'd liken them to Oreo Mega Stuf cookies, which are Oreos that have three times the creme filling as normal ones do. I'm not saying the Super Stuffed Pop-Tarts are bad, but they are really aiming for the kinds of people who crave the corner slice of a frosted cake — anyone who enjoys all that extra dense sugar is going to have a field day with these things.

My favorite out of the three, straight from the package, was the Strawberry Blast as it was the only one with any acid to punch through all that sugar. My second favorite was the Cinnamon Caramel, with the Molten Lava Cake coming in dead last. My normally precious chocolate flavor felt muddied and muted by the starch from the pastry.