Review: Krispy Kreme's New Fall Doughnuts Aim To Be Crowd-Pleasers, But Are Easy To Forget
Nearly 90 years after its founding, Krispy Kreme's original glazed doughnuts remain a bestseller, even topping The Takeout's review of Krispy Kreme's many doughnut flavors. Of course, that doesn't stop the chain from constantly debuting new flavors. Every few months, we're treated to a curated set of doughnuts reflecting seasonal ingredients or modern trends. These menus often combine returning favorites and brand-new flavors; for instance, its key lime pie doughnut returned this past summer for another round (pun intended), and was joined by lemon bar and strawberry cake themed doughnuts.
Now, it's time for customers to say hello to Krispy Kreme's autumn seasonal menu, which features four doughnuts: maple cheesecake, cafe mocha, Biscoff cookie butter, and pumpkin spice cake. Since the world had a chance to taste the maple cheesecake and cafe mocha flavors for the first time on August 11, I naturally had to get in on the action. After all, Krispy Kreme and I were born in the same place: Winston-Salem, North Carolina, though Krispy Kreme is about 60 years older than me (which is just one reason why the chain makes better doughnuts than I ever could).
I grew up eating Krispy Kreme donuts at birthday parties and as rewards for good grades in school, and now know you can also get a few free Krispy Kreme doughnuts on your birthday. Having tried just about every flavor over the years, I have more than enough experience to review its two new fall 2026 doughnuts.
Methodology
I purchased these doughnuts within 15 minutes of my local Krispy Kreme opening, so I could be sure they were as fresh as can be when I tried them. I tasted the individual elements of each doughnut to better report on what succeeded, as well as what could be improved. However, I also took a few all-encompassing bites, because a doughnut is usually more than a sum of its parts.
Both of these doughnuts possessed the soft, pillowy base for which Krispy Kreme doughnuts are famous (made using one of the world's most famous secret recipes). I therefore focused primarily on reviewing the textures and tastes of the toppings and, for the maple cheesecake doughnut, the filling. Price was not a factor in this review.
Taste Test: Cafe Mocha Doughnut
I'm generally a fan of coffee-flavored anything — even coffee-flavored yogurt, which my husband thinks is the most ridiculous thing he's ever heard of. But even he would admit a coffee-inspired doughnut isn't too wild of an idea. Coffee famously pairs well with doughnuts, so why not combine the two? Unfortunately, I have to say the cafe mocha doughnut fell short of my expectations.
I was hoping to taste some of coffee's smoky, floral, or nutty undertones in this doughnut, something that could have been achieved by simply sprinkling chocolate-covered coffee beans on top. As it was, the sole mocha bean adorning this doughnut lacked the powerful punch I was looking for. Meanwhile, the chocolate icing overpowered the thin spiral of coffee-flavored buttercreme, leaving me with the same impression I have when drinking a cloyingly sweet mocha. In other words, Krispy Kreme played things too safely with this doughnut. Had the coffee flavors been more robust, I would have likely enjoyed this more than most doughnuts.
Taste Test: Maple Cheesecake Doughnut
Growing up, I often baked cheesecakes for my birthdays in lieu of traditional birthday cakes. I love how the tangy confection is sweet but not overbearingly so, and have made it in more variations than I can keep track of. Therefore, I was genuinely looking forward to sampling this doughnut. While I give it high marks overall, it wasn't perfect in my book. And since I expected this doughnut to be sweeter than a typical cheesecake, my qualms were more in regards to the texture.
Let's start with the positives. The maple icing was bold and aromatic, giving the doughnut complexity while helping balance out its sweetness. The graham-flavored topping added a pleasant aesthetic, as well, despite not being plentiful enough or the most memorable in the flavor department. Finally, the doughnut's filling was consistent in texture, without being too wet (like I've experienced with some other brands).
Still, as I mentioned earlier, this doughnut mostly fell short with its texture. Knowing it was cheesecake-inspired, it would have done well to lean more into richness and less into sweetness. The filling could have been tangier, too, and instead of being so light and cloud-like in texture, it should have weighed more heavily in my mouth. If the graham-flavored topping had been crunchier, it may have added a more desirable contrast. Perhaps candied nuts would have worked better since they pair unexpectedly well with maple syrup.
Final Thoughts
I've never had a Krispy Kreme doughnut that I disliked. That being said, when I'm deviating from my usual favorites? I like to have a flavor that's bold and unapologetic, and in that sense, the cafe mocha doughnut was too reserved. It's a crowd-pleaser, and even kids are apt to like it (though I certainly don't recommend giving it to them). But the subdued coffee flavors won't blow away those among us who are accustomed to drinking the beverage every day.
The maple cheesecake doughnut performed better, reminding me of autumnal leaves and a trip to Vermont I once took as a teenager. Plus, maple syrup can indeed be added to every meal given it's sweet yet versatile. But while the flavors of this doughnut were pleasing, its textures could have been more distinct, and ideally denser. I also felt some internal discord sampling this doughnut on a day when the thermometer was set to approach 90 degrees Fahrenheit. I wouldn't get this one again until the weather cools down, but your approach may be different if you're always craving pumpkin spice, or listening to Christmas music year-round.
Price and Availability
Both the cafe mocha doughnut and the maple cheesecake doughnut are now available at Krispy Kreme locations across the country, and should remain in stores well into the fall while supplies last. Prices may vary depending on the location and number of doughnuts bought, but I found each one for $3.59 at a Krispy Kreme in New York City. The winter menu, which a fellow Takeout writer reviewed rather highly early in 2026, may sneak up faster than you'd expect, so don't wait to try either new doughnut if you're interested.