Review: Krispy Kreme's New Fall Doughnuts Aim To Be Crowd-Pleasers, But Are Easy To Forget

Nearly 90 years after its founding, Krispy Kreme's original glazed doughnuts remain a bestseller, even topping The Takeout's review of Krispy Kreme's many doughnut flavors. Of course, that doesn't stop the chain from constantly debuting new flavors. Every few months, we're treated to a curated set of doughnuts reflecting seasonal ingredients or modern trends. These menus often combine returning favorites and brand-new flavors; for instance, its key lime pie doughnut returned this past summer for another round (pun intended), and was joined by lemon bar and strawberry cake themed doughnuts.

Now, it's time for customers to say hello to Krispy Kreme's autumn seasonal menu, which features four doughnuts: maple cheesecake, cafe mocha, Biscoff cookie butter, and pumpkin spice cake. Since the world had a chance to taste the maple cheesecake and cafe mocha flavors for the first time on August 11, I naturally had to get in on the action. After all, Krispy Kreme and I were born in the same place: Winston-Salem, North Carolina, though Krispy Kreme is about 60 years older than me (which is just one reason why the chain makes better doughnuts than I ever could).

I grew up eating Krispy Kreme donuts at birthday parties and as rewards for good grades in school, and now know you can also get a few free Krispy Kreme doughnuts on your birthday. Having tried just about every flavor over the years, I have more than enough experience to review its two new fall 2026 doughnuts.