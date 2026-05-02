12 Popular Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Ranked Worst To Best

There are two types of people in this world: Those who see the "Hot Doughnuts Now" sign at Krispy Kreme and pull in without hesitation, and others who truly haven't lived. Not every state gets to experience the glow of the Krispy Kreme light, but a fresh, hot doughnut is a national treasure, and nobody does it better than Krispy Kreme. While the original glazed is the doughnut darling of the chain's decadent products, it does not stop the brand from bringing other flavors to the table. Everyone has their go-to, and some even take store-bought doughnuts and upgrade them at home with simple ingredients.

Maybe you like cake doughnuts best. Perhaps it's a filled doughnut that does it for you. You could be an adventure seeker when it comes to sweet treats and love all of the seasonal and specialty flavors that pop in and out of the menu rotation. Krispy Kreme is no stranger to magical doughnut collabs that drive traffic to its stores. You could easily walk into a Krispy Kreme with a small village and find a flavor for every person in the pack. There's a lot of competition in the doughnut market, but there's only one Krispy Kreme. I love a doughnut, so being able to grab a dozen from Krispy Kreme to rank and review feels like my time to shine. I stuck with popular regular and seasonal flavors, but there are always new, limited-time varieties on the menu, too.