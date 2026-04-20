Review: Krispy Kreme Borrows Milk Bar's OG Flavors To Leave Dunkin' In The Dust

Krispy Kreme knows a thing or three about delivering satisfying desserts, having been rolling in doughnuts since 1937. In a shorter period of time, Milk Bar has made quite the splash in the realm of treats, redefining and introducing novel tastes and textures since 2008. Milk Bar is the brainchild of Christina Tosi, and the James Beard Award-winning pastry chef has never been afraid to try something daringly new. She's been known to collaborate with other more notorious name brands, such as Birthday Cake Churros and Strawberry Bell Truffles for Taco Bell, a 75th birthday cake for Cheetos, and just last week, the launch of Crannies 'n Cream Combo with Thomas' English Muffins. Tosi's latest partner in sweet harmony finds the flavors of Milk Bar infused both inside and out the doughnuts of Krispy Kreme. Welcome to this world, albeit for a short time — the Krispy Kreme x Milk Bar Collection.

The collaboration was two years in the making, with a lot of back and forth between both Krispy Kreme and Milk to get it just right. Krispy Kreme's senior director of global culinary innovation and R&D, Brittany Dubin, told The Takeout, "What is it that is so iconic about Krispy Kreme? What is it that is so iconic about Milk Bar? We took the best of both worlds and we brought them together."

So, is the Krispy Kreme x Milk Bar Collection the stuff sweet dreams are made of, or perhaps way too much of a good thing? The Takeout took the three new doughnuts for a spin, and we're ready to spill the details on how the cookie crumbles. Now all can be revealed in this chew and review.