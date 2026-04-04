89 Years Ago, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Were Made With A Vegetable (Seriously)

Krispy Kreme was an hour's drive away from my childhood hometown, but it was always somehow on the route to games in our sports schedules. Often, we'd disembark from the bus after a volleyball match with a Krispy Kreme box in hand, sometimes with a few doughnuts still inside for breakfast the next morning. The standard glazed donuts were a hit with our school sports teams and families (we're part of a gigantic fanbase; Krispy Kreme sold 1.63 billion doughnuts in 2022), but they aren't made using the original recipe.

Krispy Kreme's first doughnuts were made with mashed potatoes, an ingredient that isn't anywhere near the Original Glazed doughnuts served at the modern day donut chain. The first batches Krispy Kreme made in 1937 were created with a chilled mixture of fluffed egg whites, sugar, shortening, skim milk, and mashed potatoes combined with flour. Today's Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnut recipe is a tight-lipped secret, but if you look at the ingredient list on the box you can see they're made with a yeast dough containing flour, water, sugar, yeast, palm oil, and soybean oil — plus a few natural and artificial flavors and stabilizers.

The story goes that Krispy Kreme's founder Vernon Rudolph made the first batch of doughnuts in 1937 in North Carolina with a secret recipe he bought off a French chef. An investigation conducted in the 1980s by Krispy Kreme itself called that origin story into question, instead finding the recipe was likely learned through conversation with a cook on an Ohio river barge (mashed potatoes and all) and then modified when Rudolph started mass producing doughnuts.