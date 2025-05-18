Depression-Era Desserts That Deserve A Comeback

When you're craving a sweet and comforting dessert that won't break the bank, creamy rice pudding will hit the spot every time. The beauty of this Depression-era dessert is that you can use any type of leftover rice that's in your refrigerator to make it, and it requires few other ingredients. If you want your pudding to have a rich and creamy texture, use rice, such as long- or short-grain white and jasmine, that has a higher starch content.While you can use healthier, more nutrient-dense brown rice, the pudding may be a bit more chewy and have a slightly nutty flavor.

This is a fast and easy rice pudding recipe since it calls for just a handful of ingredients, most of which you probably already have on hand. The recipe also doesn't require any eggs, which would have made it a hit during the Depression days. To start, cook a ½ cup of white rice in 1 ½ cups of water or use 1 cup of leftover rice. By the way, here's an idiot-proof method for making perfect rice.

In a separate bowl, mix together ⅓ cup of granulated sugar, ¼ cup of cornstarch, and gradually add in 2 cups of whole milk. Whisk the ingredients well to incorporate, and then pour the liquid over a pot of cooked rice. Cook the mixture over medium heat, stirring constantly, for about a minute or until it's thickened. Top the pudding with cinnamon and raisins, or enjoy it plain.