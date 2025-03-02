3 Ingredients Are All You Need For No-Fuss Oatmeal Cookies

Cookies are my absolute favorite sweet treat and go-to stress baking recipe (chocolate chip cookies with browned butter, to be exact), but we don't always have the luxury of time to sift flour or melt butter, which is why a minimal ingredient recipe is always welcome. If you're a fan of oat cookies like the oatmeal scotchie, then these quick oat, peanut butter, and maple syrup cookies will be right up your alley. Plus, these ingredients are vegan, making this an inclusive treat to bring to gatherings.

You just need to mix these three ingredients in a bowl, and form them into balls once the mixture has come together.15 minutes of oven time and you'll be enjoying some golden, crispy oat cookies. Quick oats are necessary to hold the cookie ingredients together while keeping them tender — although you can also process some rolled oats in a blender if you're in a pinch. Peanut butter contains all the fats to keep the cookies soft and add a salty and nutty kick. And our final ingredient, maple syrup acts like a glue, as well as adding the sweetness that every cookie needs.