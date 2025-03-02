3 Ingredients Are All You Need For No-Fuss Oatmeal Cookies
Cookies are my absolute favorite sweet treat and go-to stress baking recipe (chocolate chip cookies with browned butter, to be exact), but we don't always have the luxury of time to sift flour or melt butter, which is why a minimal ingredient recipe is always welcome. If you're a fan of oat cookies like the oatmeal scotchie, then these quick oat, peanut butter, and maple syrup cookies will be right up your alley. Plus, these ingredients are vegan, making this an inclusive treat to bring to gatherings.
You just need to mix these three ingredients in a bowl, and form them into balls once the mixture has come together.15 minutes of oven time and you'll be enjoying some golden, crispy oat cookies. Quick oats are necessary to hold the cookie ingredients together while keeping them tender — although you can also process some rolled oats in a blender if you're in a pinch. Peanut butter contains all the fats to keep the cookies soft and add a salty and nutty kick. And our final ingredient, maple syrup acts like a glue, as well as adding the sweetness that every cookie needs.
These cookies are endlessly customizable
This cookie recipe is super versatile, and you can easily substitute and change things around based on what you have in the pantry. When it comes to texture, you might prefer your cookies thin and crispy. If that's the case, flatten the dough down before baking since these cookies don't spread in the oven. And wet your fingers with water to prevent a sticky mess! If you don't like PB, swap it for the same amount of another nut or seed butter. The key is to use a runny butter, so that it can mix well with other ingredients. To make the cookies nut-free, you can use tahini or sunflower seed butter instead. The maple syrup can also be substituted for an equal amount of liquid sweetener like honey, or agave syrup.
Get as creative as you want with your add-ins: mix in some chopped nuts for added crunch, dip the baked cookies in melted chocolate for extra sweetness, flavor the mixture with spices like cinnamon or ginger, or sprinkle your cookies with some flaky salt. You can even bake your oats for a nuttier flavor before making this recipe. So whether you love simple recipes or are just in a pinch for time — these oatmeal cookies have your back.